BBNaija’s Cee-C tests positive for coronavirus

Former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Cynthia Nwadiora (aka Cee-C) has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday.

“Covid-19 did a real number on me this January but I wasn’t raised to fold under pressure, I was taught to apply it! On a more serious note, that virus is definitely from hell,” she wrote. The lawyer turned reality TV star joins the list of celebrities who have contracted the virus and, in most cases, won the battle.

From the PSquare brothers, Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, and most recently, Alibaba, the list of high-profile Nigerians who have been infected with the virus has continued to grow.

Like this: Like Loading...