Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Cee-C tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Cynthia Nwadiora (aka Cee-C) has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday.

“Covid-19 did a real number on me this January but I wasn’t raised to fold under pressure, I was taught to apply it! On a more serious note, that virus is definitely from hell,” she wrote. The lawyer turned reality TV star joins the list of celebrities who have contracted the virus and, in most cases, won the battle.

From the PSquare brothers, Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, and most recently, Alibaba, the list of high-profile Nigerians who have been infected with the virus has continued to grow.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Lizzy Anjorin: ‘Husband snatching’ doesn’t exist in Islam

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has said ‘husband snatching’ doesn’t exist in the religion, Islam. The movie star and businesswoman made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday. She wrote in a tweet: “Ladies be aware that in Islam nothing like HUSBAND SNATCHER..even as ordinary girlfriend to my Muslim brothers you’ve automatically become wife if […]
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’, moststreamed Nigeria album in 2020

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, recently release highly anticipated album ‘Twice As Tall’ and within the short time has become most-streamed Nigerian album on the streaming platform, Spotify, in 2020. The Dangote crooner secured the number one spot on as the moststreamed Nigerian album on Spotify in 2020 with […]
Arts & Entertainments

ABAYOMI ALVIN: There’s no functioning Guild of Actors in Nollywood

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

From his days as Austin on Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary to being part of Nollywood’s most significant cinematic offerings, being impressive on screen has turned Abayomi Alvin into the toast of many producers and directors. The young actor who describes himself as a realist shared experiences from his earliest acting days and thoughts about the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica