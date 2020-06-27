Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Cee cee confirms rumour of car crash

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C has on Thursday broken her silence over the car crash she was earlier rumoured to have been involved in on Wednesday. The reality TV star took to her Instagram stories early Thursday morning where she gave an update of the sad incident. According to her, one person was injured during the car accident and is presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. “Thank you for all your messages, concerns, and well wishes. Unfortunately, I was involved in an a u t o crash and an individual was struck,” she wrote.

“I am doing well, albeit shaken up but the individual that was struck is receiving treatment and I pray for a full recovery. Thank you for all your kind words, prayers, and love.” She went on to thank an individual who offered to help her during the accident. “Thank you to the angel Samaritan who offered up his truck without any questions asked to transport us to the hospital.

God bless you wherever you are,” she added. The reality TV star was involved in a car crash on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. In a video that surfaced on social media, Cee-C was seen pacing around the scene of the accident and at some point fell inside a gutter. The accident is said to have happened in New Haven, Enugu State.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I’m an actor, not a ritualist, says Kanayo O. Kanayo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has reacted to the comments on social media about his recent video based on the #Don’tLeaveMe challenge. The movie star in a video shared via his Instagram stories on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, slammed those who can’t stop talking about his past roles in Nollywood movies. Kanayo’s statement came after […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jussie Smollett’s alleged attackers no longer interested intestifying against him

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Nigerian men who allegedly attacked Hollywood star, Jussie Smollett in 2019, are said to be no longer interested in testifying against him. The two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundario are now reportedly unwilling to testify against the actor. PageSix reports that the brothers have changed their minds because they feel as if police are […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria’s first ever virtual wedding fair debut

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s first ever Virtual Wedding made its debut yesterday and will end on Sunday. The event was made possible by Mrs. Omolara Akande, a seasoned wedding planner who runs Just Weddings (JW) and the founder of APPOEMN (Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria which she founded in 2011. In a recent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: