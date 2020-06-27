BBNaija’s Cee cee confirms rumour of car crash

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C has on Thursday broken her silence over the car crash she was earlier rumoured to have been involved in on Wednesday. The reality TV star took to her Instagram stories early Thursday morning where she gave an update of the sad incident. According to her, one person was injured during the car accident and is presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. “Thank you for all your messages, concerns, and well wishes. Unfortunately, I was involved in an a u t o crash and an individual was struck,” she wrote.

“I am doing well, albeit shaken up but the individual that was struck is receiving treatment and I pray for a full recovery. Thank you for all your kind words, prayers, and love.” She went on to thank an individual who offered to help her during the accident. “Thank you to the angel Samaritan who offered up his truck without any questions asked to transport us to the hospital.

God bless you wherever you are,” she added. The reality TV star was involved in a car crash on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. In a video that surfaced on social media, Cee-C was seen pacing around the scene of the accident and at some point fell inside a gutter. The accident is said to have happened in New Haven, Enugu State.

