BBNaija’s Cindy survives car accident on her 25th birthday

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy Okafor, has survived a ghastly car accident. The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Thursday January 14, where she shared a video from the scene of the accident. “My 25th can never be the end of me… I’m fine and safe, including the people with me in the car. A few bruises but nothing major, God I thank you” she captioned the video. Okafor turned 25 on Wednesday, January 13. The reality TV star rose to prominence in 2019 after she took part in the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.
Related Articles
Fireboy, Burna Boy take year-end accolades on Deezer
At the end of 2020, French streaming platform, Deezer released its year-end data and it revealed that Burna Boy was the most-streamed Nigerian artist and that ‘Vibration’ by Fireboy was the top Nigerian song. Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ was Nigeria’s most-streamed album of 2020 while Fireboy’s ‘Apollo’ and ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ made the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BBNaija 2020: Trikytee advises Nengi, Ozo about their relationship
Big Brother Naija housemate, Trikytee has advised Ozo and Nengi to focus on the game and their goals toward winning the Lockdown season than having a relationship in the house. Trikytee, on Saturday night, said Nengi and Ozo were always together and separated from other housemates – a move he believed could make other […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera’s son says she jumped into lake as hunt for actress’ body continues
One of the stars from popular American TV drama series, ‘Glee,’ Naya Rivera has been presumed dead after a boating accident. The movie star is said to have gone on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son on a California lake where the sad event took place. According to celebrity scoop magazine, PageSix, Rivera’s son, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)