BBNaija’s Diane Russet to matchmakers: I’m single, unavailable

Former housemate of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Diane Russet, has advised those trying to match make her with her colleagues to drop the idea. The reality TV star turned actress made this known while reacting to a fan who wished she dated music star, Mayorkun. She said: “I don’t know if they’ve met before, but Diane Russet and Mayorkun would make the cutest couple,” the fan tweeted.

The up-and-coming actress responded by advising fans to drop the idea of matchmaking her with her colleagues. “I understand people care, but please, I don’t want to be shipped with any of my male friends or colleagues. I am single and unavailable. Chapters that have been closed let it remain closed. Any tweet disguised as a joke I will block #respectfully. Love and light always,” she tweeted.

Diane has been linked to several celebrities since she hit fame in 2019. While in BBNaija, she and fellow housemate, Elozonam were an item. However, after they left the house, that relationship went away with the winds. Interestingly, she was rumoured to have had a fling with a Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor.

