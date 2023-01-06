Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Doyin to release documentary on sexual assault

Doyin David, the former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, says she will be releasing a short documentary film titled Unending tomorrow. The reality star, who participated in the 2022 edition of BBNaija, recently took to her Instagram account to speak about the essence of the project. Unending is centered around rapists and rape victims.

The project will explore the impacts of sexual abuse on victims and also raise awareness of how to support them. Doyin further urged rape victims to share their stories regardless of what people will say. “I chose to embark on this project with @the_africa100 because I will never understand why it is more shameful to be raped than to be a rapist,” she wrote.

“To anyone who has been through this, It is important to remember that it is not your fault or your responsibility. The abuser is the only person responsible. “You’re not a victim for sharing your story. You are a survivor setting the world on fire with your truth and you never know who needs your light, your warmth, and raging courage. “You are not what happened to you. You are what you choose to become. I hope everyone who has ever been in this position (male/ female) remembers that it is important to speak up and stand up for yourself even if it means standing alone.”

 

