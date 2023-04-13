Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Ella hits Mercy Eke over drug-related question

Victoria ‘Ella’ Nnabuchi, the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, has called out her colleague, Mercy Eke, over a drug-related question during their reunion. In an Instagram live session recently, the reality star recalled the conversation they had three years ago which is “still haunting me.” In 2020, during the former BBNaija housemates’ reunion, Eke appeared to have asked if Ella was into hard drugs. The 2019 BBNaija winner also asked what Ella uses her income for — to which she replied: “I take care of my mother.” Although three years have passed since the event, Ella appeared to still be offended by Eke’s question. In the recent video, Ella said Eke “ruined me” by asking if she does drugs on national TV.

The reality star also demanded a public apology from Eke. “I am calling you out. Three years ago, but guess what? It’s still haunting me,” she said. “Just yesterday somebody asked me again. “Would have been called a murderer and you f**king sit down there because you couldn’t do anything?

“I was like, let me go and when I come back, best believe, I will be ready. Now I want to tender the case out. You ruined me. Your f**king question ruined me. On regress, Mercy, do you really do drugs? Because you have to be one to not be thinking straight that you were on National TV to say that. “It’s Multichoice content. They would post it. You apologised there, but cannot publicly apologise to me and say ‘Ella that stuff I said, I just said it’. “I don’t want to be friends with you. Cindy said it was women bringing down women. “You made me question my sanity. You made me question God.

I asked him to give me the power to carry this. Until he did. “It didn’t go away. It has not gone away. I demand an apology. Unless you do so, I will come out here every time (social media). Even if it was three years later. You must come outside.”

