BBNaija’s Erica goes on dating spree on MTV Base reality show

Erica Nlewedim seems to be up for dates on the latest episode of MTV Base ‘Inside Life with Erica,’ her show.

 

The latest episode of the ex-BBNaija housemate’s ‘Inside Life with Erica‘ saw the Star Girl rekindle her love life.

 

After a brief hiatus from romantic relationships following her fallout with Kiddwaya, fellow reality TV star, Erica made a joke on the podcast of ‘I said what I Said’ about missing the attention of the BBNaija house.

 

Expectedly, this “joke” blew up into a cascade of increased male attention and subsequently date requests. Later on, in the episode, Erica developed an interest in a lineup of suitors as she obliges some of their date requests.

 

She found herself in a dilemma, having to pick between keeping her dates private to ward off attention or meeting them in public just in case they are serial killers.

 

Set up by one of her friends, Erica’s first date is a blind date. Although he seemed to tick all the right boxes, Erica still had reservations. “I think he’s a gentleman. He opened the door for me, pulled out my chair, and compliments me a lot,”

 

Erica said. “But he is complimenting me a little too much now and I am wondering, is he nervous or is he just trying too hard? Because all of this is making me nervous.”

 

The date ends up redeeming himself by letting Erica steal his cocktail. Would he end up stealing Erica’s heart? ‘Inside Life with Erica’ continues weekly on MTV Base. Stories by Edwin Usoboh

