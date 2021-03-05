BBNaija’s Erica to play lead role in Devil in Agbada

Erica Nlewedim, an ex-housemate of the BBNaija reality TV show, is set to star in a lead role alongside Efe Irele and Linda Osifo in ‘Devil in Agbada,’ a forthcoming movie. Chinneylove Eze, the movie producer, broke the news in an Instagram post on Monday. “Something exciting is coming to a cinema near you this 2021 courtesy Chinneylove Eze Productions!,” the film producer wrote.

The movie, billed to hit the cinemas later in the year, follows three young strangers who teamed up to bring down a very ruthless politician. To accomplish their mission, the trio are faced with the daunting task of infiltrating their target’s heavily guarded and impenetrable mansion. Other movie stars that featured in the forthcoming project include Uche Jombo, Desmond Elliot, Uzor Arukwe, Soso Sobrekan and Nosa Rex.

Eze is renowned for producing several hit movies like ‘Hire a Man’ and ‘Hire a Woman’. Erica has continued to pull the strings since her disqualification from the 2020 edition of the reality show following her face-off with Laycon. The actress cum entrepreneur made the headlines in February after Kiddwaya confirmed that the relationship between the duo had ended. “I feel like I need to explain myself here! So listen up carefully. She was my girlfriend at the time, and I didn’t want people to be too involved,” he had said.

Like this: Like Loading...