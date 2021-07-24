BBNaija’s Gedoni and Khafi hint on first child together

Former housemates of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija and couple, Gedoni and Khafi are expecting their first child together. The reality TV stars took to their Instagram pages where they announced the big news. “Slow Down Bump ahead. I’m the happiest Man on this planet. The way God is particular about me ehn,” Gedoni wrote. For Khafi, the rumours about her being pregnant for the past two years have become a reality. “According to some of you here, I have been pregnant for the past two years. I’m glad to say your predictions have finally come true! I couldn’t be happier. #BabyKhadoni2021,” she wrote. Khafi and Gedoni hit it off during the fourth season of the reality TV show. They surprised everyone on Boxing Day in December 2019 when they announced their engagement. They tied the knot the following year.
