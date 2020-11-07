BBNaija’s Ike to unveil book on relationship with Mercy Eke

Reality TV star, Ike Onyema, has said he will soon be releasing a book on his relationship with his estranged girlfriend and fellow reality TV star, Mercy Eke. Eke and Ike became an item during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

The ex-BBNaija housemate made this known to Saturday Telegraph on November 5, while reacting to the reports about Mercy’s new marital status. When asked if his estranged lover broke up with him on allegations on infidelity, “that is incorrect” he countered, adding that he has, “a tell-all book coming soon. Please be patient.” The off and on relationship between Ike and Mercy has made the headlines for a while now.

From claiming to be single in the early hours of January 1, Mercy and Ike surprised fans in April, when they announced that they will be premiering their reality TV show ‘Mercy and Ike,’ a spin-off reality TV show focusing on their lives and romance.

For many observers and critics, the show was an avenue to see if the fire in their relationship was still burning. However, things appeared to be rosy as the two were spotted together during Mercy’s widely publicised 27th birthday party. The couple partied with close friends and at some point, Ike stepped out and presented her with a little box that looked like it had an engagement ring. Things, however, took a different turn on November 4, when Mercy hinted about being married and done with Ike. According to her, she’s now married and things with Ike ended months ago even before her now famous birthday party.

