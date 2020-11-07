Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Ike to unveil book on relationship with Mercy Eke

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Reality TV star, Ike Onyema, has said he will soon be releasing a book on his relationship with his estranged girlfriend and fellow reality TV star, Mercy Eke. Eke and Ike became an item during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

The ex-BBNaija housemate made this known to Saturday Telegraph on November 5, while reacting to the reports about Mercy’s new marital status. When asked if his estranged lover broke up with him on allegations on infidelity, “that is incorrect” he countered, adding that he has, “a tell-all book coming soon. Please be patient.” The off and on relationship between Ike and Mercy has made the headlines for a while now.

From claiming to be single in the early hours of January 1, Mercy and Ike surprised fans in April, when they announced that they will be premiering their reality TV show ‘Mercy and Ike,’ a spin-off reality TV show focusing on their lives and romance.

For many observers and critics, the show was an avenue to see if the fire in their relationship was still burning. However, things appeared to be rosy as the two were spotted together during Mercy’s widely publicised 27th birthday party. The couple partied with close friends and at some point, Ike stepped out and presented her with a little box that looked like it had an engagement ring. Things, however, took a different turn on November 4, when Mercy hinted about being married and done with Ike. According to her, she’s now married and things with Ike ended months ago even before her now famous birthday party.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

CAN: BBNaija is evil, must be stopped

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described reality television show ‘Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija)’ as ‘evil’ while calling for its end. Speaking to newsmen, Chairman of CAN in Rivers State, Stanley Dimkpa, urged  political leaders to discourage immoral activities. Dimkpa called on well-meaning Nigerians to join in the protest against BBNaija. The CAN Chairman stated […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting fellow star Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year. Lanez, 28, is accused of shooting the 25-year-old in both feet following a party in the Hollywood Hills in July, reports Sky News. He has been charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered […]
Arts & Entertainments

Married woman, lover glued together during sex in Ogun

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A video making rounds online captured moment an unidentified married woman got glued to her lover while having sex. Eyewitnesses linked the incident which reportedly happened in Ijegun area of Ijebu in Ogun State, to ‘Magun’. The video shared by Instagram user, @tunjyysak, captured the traumatized lovers who were reportedly engaged in extra-marital sex crying […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: