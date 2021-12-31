BBNaija’s JMK cries out over harassment

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Jumoke Adedoyin, popularly known as JMK, has called a man who harassed her with his manhood photos.

The reality TV star took to her Snapchat page where she slammed the harasser for sending his nude photos and unsolicited phone calls. “I’ve warned you f…ds to stop sending me your stupid ass disgusting d…

This particular fool has been harassing me with calls. Are you mad or something,” she wrote. She went on to share a photo she received from the unruly follower. JMK was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.

Even though she was a favourite, the lawyer turned reality TV star’s stay in the house was short-lived. She recently launched her restaurant as she celebrate her birthday. The excited business owner took to her Instagram page to share the good news, stating that an official launch would hold soon.

She shared a video of herself at the physical venue of the restaurant, stating that the venture was her birthday wish. She said: “It pleases me to say that my birthday wish came through! I am gifting myself the fruits of hard work and genuine value.

“Behind the scenes, it’s been tears, pain, and pure stress but today all I see is Joy, growth, and love! @jmk_eats is on ground! We’re Officially launching soon!”

