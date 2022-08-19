Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Khalid opens up on romance with Daniella

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Ismail ‘Khalid’ Ahalu, former BBNaija season seven housemate, has dismissed claims he had sex with Daniella, his lover, while on the reality show. The 22-year-old reality star was sent packing alongside Ilebaye on Sunday during the live eviction show. During his stay in the house, he and Daniella made headlines over their romantic affair.

They also shared intimate moments that left tongues wagging. In the now-controversial clip, the duo covered themselves with a duvet while they were both heard moaning at intervals. Several individuals — including the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) — condemned their action, arguing that it was “immoral”. Pere, ex-housemate of the show, however, defended the pair against critics Speaking on the development in a short clip of an interview with Victoria Eze, the media personality better known as Miz Vick, Khalid said they only “kissed aggressively”. The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) collector also disclosed that his body is a “temple”.

“My body is a temple. It was just aggressive kissing on the show. We didn’t forget the cameras but I didn’t neglect my feelings,” he said. Khalid had earlier said his relationship with Daniella is beyond the show, adding “there’s hope for things to continue outside”. “Daniella just showed a certain level of something I don’t know. We connected well. Initially, I wanted to be like no I’m here for the game but I just remembered that the second reason I’m here is to have fun. So there’s hope for things to continue outside,” he had said.

 

Our Reporters

