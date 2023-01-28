BBNaija’s Maria: I don’t let celebrity status affect me as fans’ love can become controlling

Reality show star, Maria Chike Benjamin, gained prominence shortly after participating in the sixth edition of Big Brother Naija tagged ‘Shine Your Eyes’ and ever since, the light skinned actress has carved a niche for her brand. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Maria spoke about participating in reality shows, toughest decision and why he father is her role model. Excerpts:

Outside of what your fans and general audience know about you; how would you describe yourself?

I would describe myself as a resilient hard worker who is empathic, loyal, socially open, God fearing, money driven and family oriented.

From being an air hostess to working in the real estate industry, participating in a reality show and then acting, your career journey has certainly been an extensive one. What are the factors that influence your career decisions?

Watching my late father succeed in almost everything he did and being able to always provide beyond our basic needs, I promised myself I’ll work to be like him. With the world changing extremely fast and more advanced, I find being the best you can in whatever you put your mind to can make one achieve a lot. I’ve tried different sectors and given my best. But I keep on trying each day as I’m not my best self yet but I am indeed thankful for how far I’ve also come in life. So I would say family is a major influential factor for me and coupled with the fact that without money, life problems seem more difficult.

How would you define success and what are the sacrifices that you have made to be successful so far?

I believe success should be defined by each individual in their own way. For me, success is achieving my heart’s desires. My heart desires one would wonder what they are or it is, but to me it’s just purely being happy that I’m able to help people around me both family, friends and strangers in the littlest ways I can, be it word of advice, monetary, comforts etc. that to me is how I define my happiness and happiness to me is success. But to add, I would have to be happy within myself first before I’m able to fill others.

Your stint on the Big Brother Naija reality show must have exposed you to Nigeria’s celebrity “stan” culture. How have you been able to navigate that and all that comes with it?

It’s quite overwhelming and a blessing at the same time. To find that people genuinely love you for just being yourself with flaws and all. I’d also like to say I’m learning each day to not get so wrapped up in it, as sometimes this love they have for one becomes controlling and you find they want to control and dictate how your life should be lived, which for me it’s impossible for anyone to dictate how my life should be lived as I wake up each day and let my life’s fate work.

What is the toughest decision you have ever made personally and professionally?

Moving to the UAE would be the toughest decision I’ve had to make personally and professionally. Professionally because I had a great paying job in the UK and there was also room for career progression, in fact I was almost being promoted with the company I was working for at the time in the UK but I just wanted a change of scene and a different working environment. If I have an an idea be it crazy or mild and I always run with it. I’ve never been wrong so far with my impulsive decisions. And I would say personally because I practically had zero family/friends to this whole new continent and culture I was moving to. And I hadn’t visited the UAE prior to actually moving. I just moved. And after the first few months of moving I was convinced it was the worst decision of my life, until almost a year having lived in Dubai to be specific I decided this had been the best decision of my life. But it took resilience, hard work, dedication and so many sleepless nights of working and finding my own joy and peace that I truly started appreciating my new life.

If you have the opportunity to walk back on a decision; which would it be?

I never look back on past situations whether it was a difficult or easy one. I’m always thankful for each encounter/ opportunity I’ve ever had. I believe everything we experience shapes us for what’s to come next and that helps our life path. This for me is how we grow and learn.

Who are your biggest influences professionally and personally and why?

My late Father till date is and will forever be my biggest influence in life. His love for humanity and his truth for what’s right caused him a lot of hate but he was always the last man standing. He was into politics and had his own company also. His love for family and more so strangers made me see his heart to the core. I’ll always want to be like my father or maybe better.

