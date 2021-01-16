Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Nina blames fans for enmity among housemates

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), Nina has blamed fans of the show for the enmity among the housemates. The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Thursday, January 14.

“But to tell you fans the truth, most of you are the reason why most people are still enemies and might probably remain enemies for a long time, this is a new year, stop pressurizing people, let them be, preach peace, try to outgrow certain things, this life is too short,” she tweeted.

She also recalled how she was judged and shamed when in the house, but says she ended up happy. “One more thing guys, you cannot determine anyone’s future, I was once written off, judged, called all sorts of names, but today I am overly happy… try to stop judging and writing people off, you are not God, nobody is perfect and finally the future is not in your hands,” she added. Nina was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality TV show.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Larry Koldsweat, Jimoh Aliu, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, others for BON awards

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Organisers of the annual Nigeria film industry award, Best of Nollywood (BON), have announced that film industry icons, Larry Koldsweat, Taiwo Lycett Ajai and the late Jimoh Aliu, will be specially recognised and presented with an award of excellence at the 12th edition of BON slated to hold in Ekiti State come December 5. According […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jaybytee: Another dancehall star on the rise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fast-rising singer and songwriter, Obiajulu Kachikwuru Okeyokafor, better known as Jaybytee, is out with his explosive dancehall music. The jaw-breaking vibes according to industry observers is in a class of its own, given the quality of the lyrics and production which is not found anywhere in the country at the moment. According to Jaybytee whose […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ubi Franklin: I almost committed suicide because of cyberbullying

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nigerian music star, Ubi Franklin says he attempted suicide several years ago over cyberbullying. The serial entrepreneur made this known via his Twitter page recently, while reacting to the viral video of a young man, Izu, reading his suicide note minutes before he killed himself. Franklin said he was bullied on social media a few […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica