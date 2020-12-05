BBNaija’s Princess says she’s done dating for love

Former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Princess has revealed that she’s done dating for love. The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on December 3. “Can I officially state that I am done dating for love…I mean I am now only available for self-investments, intensive funding.

Best regards #princess #princesswiththesauce #primadonna,” she wrote. Born Princess Linda Onyejekwe, the 27-year-old reality TV star was part of the ‘Double Wahala’ season of Big Brother Naija. She was evicted after spending 21 days in Biggie’s house.

