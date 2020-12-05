Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Princess says she’s done dating for love

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Princess has revealed that she’s done dating for love. The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on December 3. “Can I officially state that I am done dating for love…I mean I am now only available for self-investments, intensive funding.

Best regards #princess #princesswiththesauce #primadonna,” she wrote. Born Princess Linda Onyejekwe, the 27-year-old reality TV star was part of the ‘Double Wahala’ season of Big Brother Naija. She was evicted after spending 21 days in Biggie’s house.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Vee slams Dorathy 

Posted on Author Reporter

  The atmosphere in the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 house appears to be getting tense every day. Just on Tuesday night, Lucy and Erica engaged in a heated argument which had both housemates hurling insults at each other. The tension has continued as Vee picked on Dorathy for disrespecting housemates including her. According to Vee, Dorathy […]
Arts & Entertainments

Naeto C, wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nigerian rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe, also known as Naeto C, is celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with wife, Nicole. The music star in a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, said he is grateful and blessed to be married to Nicole. “Today WE celebrate our 8th Wedding Anniversary! I’m so appreciative […]
Arts & Entertainments

If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me, says 6-yr-old boy who saves sister from dog attack

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A 6-year-old boy has been hailed as a hero after saving his younger sister from a vicious dog attack. Bridger Walker of Cheyenne, Wyoming, needed almost 100 stitches to his face after he was mauled by the out of control canine. According to a post on Instagram from the boy’s aunt Bridger was attacked after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: