BBNaija's Tega deactivates IG account over 'online bullying'

Ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season Six, Tega Dominic, has deactivated her Instagram account amid the backlash trailing her stint on the show. She took down her IG page on Wednesday — a few hours after she had alleged online bullying in a Twitter post. “I am not perfect but I am done! Done with the negativity, done with the online bullying, done with being judged constantly. I am mentally exhausted,” she had written. Checks on her official Instagram account showed that the page no longer exists.

“Sorry, this page isn’t available,” a terse note reads. Tega has continued to be at the receiving end of heated criticism on social media due to her intimate relationship with Boma during their time on the show. The backlash had heightened after a video of her and Boma sharing a passionate kiss surfaced online. Although Tega apologised to her husband and Nigerians who felt disappointed by her actions after the show, the criticisms persisted. The reality TV star had recently tackled her critics, wondering why they are curious to know if she had sex on the show.

“I don’t get it when people say ‘you had sex in the house’, I’m just like really ‘I had sex in the house?” she had queried. “For any reason, that s**t is rated 18, I think they should increase it maybe to like 40 something years, cause some people don’t think with their brains but with t h e i r eyes.”

