BBNaija’s Tega mocks online bullies

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tega Dominic has mocked the bullies who have continued to troll her on social media. The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories recently. “Dear secret and public trolls, I wonder how you guys survive. Una dey try o,” she wrote.

The married mother-of-one has been backlashed on social media since her exit from the reality TV show. The Cross River-born, lady a few months ago, stated that even though she’s not perfect, she’s mentally exhausted and done with the negativity.

Tega said, “I am not perfect but I am done! Done with the negativity. Done with the online bullying. Done with being judged constantly. I am mentally exhausted!!” (sic) Tega’s nemesis began when she started what many described as an abominable relationship with fellow housemate, Boma. She set tongues wagging with a video that went viral, which featured her Boma while in bed. She also kissed Boma in front of the housemates and at the executive lounge where he spanked her. Other clips also showed her and Boma under the duvet, an act which she insists was a script.

After her exit from the show, she denied having a sexual relationship with the actor turned reality TV star in the house. Tega said: “I did not have sex with Boma in the house. Everything we did under the duvet was intentional; it was part of our strategy. “If we had not been evicted on Sunday, perhaps the viewers would have got a clear picture of what we were trying to do. Since we were evicted, we went home with an ‘uncompleted script’.” T h e reality TV star has on several occasions appealed to fans of the show to forgive her actions while in the house.

 

Our Reporters

