BBNaija’s Tochi, Princess spark off dating rumours

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Tochi and Princess have sparked off dating rumours after videos of them looking cozy surfaced online. In one of the videos, which was posted on Tochi’s Instagram stories on Thursday, the reality TV stars were looking all lovey-dovey.

In another video that has already gone viral, they were spotted laughing as they snuggled and also smoked together. Interestingly, fans of these reality TV stars have revealed that this was bound to happen. According to them, Princess is a permanent resident on Tochi’s Instagram page as she comments on virtually every photo he shares on the platform. They have, however, not denied or confirmed their relationship.

Tochi who doubles as a real estate guru gained prominence after he took part in the fifth season of Big Brother Naija. Princess was part of the third season of the popular reality TV show.

