BBNaija’s Uriel recounts how her ex-boyfriend body-shamed her

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has recounted how her exboyfriend used to body shame her. The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 11, 2022, while sharing her new trimmed body. “I remember my ex said my legs weren’t fine because I had a scar.

He made feel so bad. I lost confidence. Now my legs are being called beautiful,” she wrote. “This life ehn! When he is not for you, he is truly not for you. There will always be someone who is ready to massage those scars.”

The reality TV star is known for always preaching the body positivity gospel. In 2021, the reality TV star slammed men who body shame their wives after giving birth. “You are a complete ignoramus if you make your wife uncomfortable about her weight after she has given birth,” she wrote.

“Not every snap bk is natural if you can’t afford a lipo or a fitness trainer/personal chef pls kindly take a bk seat, let her work through this sensitive period.” “She just had your children shu!!! I’m not attracted to my wife.

Oku ba gi there.” Born on January 24, 1988, in England, Uriel Ngozi Oputa is a Nigerian actress, music artist and reality TV star. She was one of the contestants for the Big Brother Naija 2018 edition.

