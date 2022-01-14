Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Vee addresses breakup rumours with Neo

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Vee may have a new man in her life or maybe she’s just pulling our legs. The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared the photo of a mystery man. Vee and the mystery man were spotted wearing black T-shirts looking all lovey-dovey. She went on to insert a love emoji on the photo. The photo came weeks after the reality TV star gave a stern warning to her fans to back off her relationship status. “So my advice is to mind your fucking business. If everybody minds their fucking business, everybody will be living smoothly. Now here you are disturbing yourself in my DMs,” she said. Neo and Vee met during the fifth season of the reality TV show. It didn’t take long before they became an item inside the house. After the show, they were always spotted together at events. During Vee’s birthday in 2021, the Warri-born reality TV star went all the way as he took her and some friends on a boat cruise. Neo has remained silent about their rumoured split.

 

