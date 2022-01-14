BBNaija’s Vee addresses breakup rumours with Neo

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Vee may have a new man in her life or maybe she’s just pulling our legs. The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared the photo of a mystery man. Vee and the mystery man were spotted wearing black T-shirts looking all lovey-dovey. She went on to insert a love emoji on the photo. The photo came weeks after the reality TV star gave a stern warning to her fans to back off her relationship status. “So my advice is to mind your fucking business. If everybody minds their fucking business, everybody will be living smoothly. Now here you are disturbing yourself in my DMs,” she said. Neo and Vee met during the fifth season of the reality TV show. It didn’t take long before they became an item inside the house. After the show, they were always spotted together at events. During Vee’s birthday in 2021, the Warri-born reality TV star went all the way as he took her and some friends on a boat cruise. Neo has remained silent about their rumoured split.
Related Articles
Don’t lose hope! Side chick’s married lover divorces wife to engage her
A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to advise fellow side chicks not to give up on married men as she reveals how her married lover broke up with his wife to marry her. She sent her advice through a relationship expert who shared the news on a popular Facebook group Singles Only on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lateef Adedimeji: Ayinla placed me on a level beyond my imagination
Lateef Adedimeji, Nigerian actor, says the massive reception accorded ‘Ayinla’, a biopic on Ayinla Omowura, late A p a l a singer, has placed him on a level beyond his imagi- nation. The 35-year-old actor, who played the lead role in the movie, said he was shocked by the reception. Adedimeji said he had always […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Man in throuple relationship shares photos with his girlfriends
A man, who is currently in a serious relationship with two beautiful ladies, has showed off his girlfriends on Twitter. The twitter user, identified as Raimage, shared photos of him and the ladies loving up at the beach side. Sharing the photos on Thursday, he showered praises on one of his girls for being so […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)