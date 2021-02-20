BBNaija’s Vee excited on meeting Naomi Campbell

Former housemate of Nigeria’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Vee has been left speechless after meeting her idol, Naomi Campbell, for the first time. The reality TV star met the American supermodel at the popular Nike Art Gallery in Lagos on Thursday and couldn’t hide her excitement. Obviously thrilled by the meeting, Vee took to her Twitter page, where she updated her fans about her meeting. “Naomi Campbell knows who I am. Screaming,” she tweeted. Vee was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.

