BBNaija’s Vee excited on meeting Naomi Campbell

Former housemate of Nigeria’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Vee has been left speechless after meeting her idol, Naomi Campbell, for the first time. The reality TV star met the American supermodel at the popular Nike Art Gallery in Lagos on Thursday and couldn’t hide her excitement. Obviously thrilled by the meeting, Vee took to her Twitter page, where she updated her fans about her meeting. “Naomi Campbell knows who I am. Screaming,” she tweeted. Vee was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.
Related Articles
BBNaija’s Cindy survives car accident on her 25th birthday
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy Okafor, has survived a ghastly car accident. The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Thursday January 14, where she shared a video from the scene of the accident. “My 25th can never be the end of me… I’m fine and safe, including the people with me […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rousing reception for digital premiere of Re:INCARNATION
Amid high expectation, ‘Re:INCARNATION ‘, a 2021 dance, music, fashion and visual art creation, had its digital premiere last Wednesday, after a successful world-premiere at the Centre George Pompidou in Paris. Re:INCARNATION showcases the depth of ancient Yoruba philosophy, mixed with the current Nigerian youth culture and its pure and uncompromising joy. It is the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG providing enabling environment for satellite TV operations – TStv
An indigenous pay television operator, TStv, has attributed its sustainability and growth to what it described as “enabling environment” provided by the federal government. The managing director of the local satellite television network direct-to-home pay tv provider, Mr. Bright Echefu, who stated this, Wednesday, at the organisation’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, said TStv would not […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)