BBNaija's Venita Akpofure, Ella clash on Instagram

Former housemates of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Venita Akpofure, and Ella have both clashed on Instagram. The problem started on Wednesday after an Instagram user asked Venita and other housemates to help reshare Ella’s new Instagram handle after she lost access to her verified account. This, however, did not sit well Venita as she accused Ella of being the brain behind the anonymous Instagram account soliciting for help.

Ella denied the allegation, slamming Venita and even making reference to her children. “why u clout chasing? Why mentioning my name in this? Use this time to think of ur kids…this is dumb” Ella fired at Venita.

Akpofure and Ella were both housemates during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija. Ella was evicted from the reality TV show after spending two weeks. Akpofure, who joined the game weeks after it premiered, left after spending four weeks. However, the two have been involved in a longstanding loath about the show of comradeship and support to fellow ex-housemates or the lack of it.

Our Reporters

