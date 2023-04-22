BBNaija’s winner, Laycon bags master’s degree from UK varsity

Big Brother Nigeria reality show winner, Laycon, has bagged a Master of Arts (MA) and a second degree from the University of Portsmouth, England. In a social media post on Friday, the Nigerian rapper said the achievement is a “dream become reality for me”. The songwriter shared an excerpt from the 2020 BBNaija show wherein he told his colleagues of his intention to study International Relations in the UK. He also put out a video from the university and his academic result. “Follow your heart, follow your dreams. MA in the bag,” he wrote.

“For the past 18 months, I’ve been actively chasing one of my dreams and I’m happy to say I have successfully completed my MA degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth. “A big thanks for everyone who made this dream a reality and to everyone who supported me through this journey. “Don’t let situations and circumstances discourage you from pursuing your goals. “I love You guys so much.” For the past 18 months, I’ve been chasing one of my dreams and I’m happy to say I have successfully completed my MA degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth.

Born Olamilekan Agbelese, the reality star has been vocal about the challenges in the Nigerian educational sector. In 2021, he revealed how the Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) strike once denied him the opportunity to study in the United Kingdom. Last year, the TV star also hit out at the federal government over the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike — which lasted for almost eight months. Laycon has continued to enjoy fame in the country’s entertainment industry.