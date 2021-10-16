Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Yerins makes Nollywood debut in ‘Okirika’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Ex-Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Yerins Abraham, is among the cast for ‘Okirika‘, a forthcoming comedy series. ‘Okirika’, which was produced by Muka Ray, was unveiled at a Lagos event last September. Yerin, who was evicted from the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ house in August, will be joined by a cast of other film stars including Real Warri Pikin, Mercy Eke, Ini Edo, Korede Bello, Woli Agba, Broda Shaggi, and Priscilla Ojo. “Glad to announce that I’ll be making my first film and movie debut with the Okrika TV series,” Yerins wrote on Twitter.

‘Okrika’ is a comedy-packed movie series based on the fairly used clothes trading business in Lagos. It also incorporates the nuances of street area boys. The series is powered by Startimes as the cable television’s debut original. Speaking about the series, Ray had said: “Being one of the happiest people on earth, Nigerians have an enviable knack to indulge in what makes them happy.

Cinema figures have shown that comedy attracts huge patronage. “And comedy skits on social media are widely viewed. We are quite aware of what Nigerians are passionate about. ‘Okirika’ which will drop later in the year will surely wow their fantasies.”

Our Reporters

