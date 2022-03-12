Arts & Entertainments

BBN’s Maria is new face of Raven Bank

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Reality TV star and former air hostess, Maria Chike Benjamin, has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Fintech Company, Raven Bank. Excited Maria shared the news on her instagram page with the caption: ‘This one comes with a lot and parts of my personality, so on this account I’m super excited to announce that I have joined the @theravenbank family as an ambassador; If you know me you’d know my money is very important to me, so this is one of the best financial decisions I made this year, to be with The People’s Bank of Africa’. Speaking on Maria as their brand face; the Chief Marketing Officer of Raven, Okorharen Jude, disclosed that after several arguments on which celebrity to represent the brand, ‘‘we settled for Maria not because she was alumni of past edition of Big Brother Naija but the fact that she is youthful, hardworking and possess the qualities needed by the brand to strive.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Samsung unveils Joeboy as ambassador, Galaxy A12

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

In a move that clearly indicates it is set to lead the charge for 2021, Samsung has unveiled wave-making music act, JoeBoy as ambassador of the pace-setting Galaxy A series. The unveiling ceremony was held on Wednesday at Yudala Heights in Victoria Island, with the musician showing his excitement about the chance to partner Samsung. […]
Arts & Entertainments

My ‘Street Outreach’ is packaged to reach out to vulnerable – Swag Omoluabi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, who is popularly called ‘Swag Omoluabi’ has described his humanitarian service that has taken him to meet the poor on the streets is a call to duty to service humanity. Swag Omoluabi, CEO of Swag Omoluabi blog, who also owns Omoluabi Logistics, is known for his large heart for poor people […]
Arts & Entertainments

FROM FELA’S ZOMBIE TO DAVIDO’S FEM Soundtracks of the #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

The past few weeks have been both interesting and devastating. They will go down in history as some of the most exciting as well as saddening moments for the youths of Nigeria, who thronged out in their numbers across major cities in the country to denounce with unflinching tone, alleged police brutality and other excesses […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica