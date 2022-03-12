BBN’s Maria is new face of Raven Bank

Reality TV star and former air hostess, Maria Chike Benjamin, has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Fintech Company, Raven Bank. Excited Maria shared the news on her instagram page with the caption: ‘This one comes with a lot and parts of my personality, so on this account I’m super excited to announce that I have joined the @theravenbank family as an ambassador; If you know me you’d know my money is very important to me, so this is one of the best financial decisions I made this year, to be with The People’s Bank of Africa’. Speaking on Maria as their brand face; the Chief Marketing Officer of Raven, Okorharen Jude, disclosed that after several arguments on which celebrity to represent the brand, ‘‘we settled for Maria not because she was alumni of past edition of Big Brother Naija but the fact that she is youthful, hardworking and possess the qualities needed by the brand to strive.’’
Related Articles
Samsung unveils Joeboy as ambassador, Galaxy A12
In a move that clearly indicates it is set to lead the charge for 2021, Samsung has unveiled wave-making music act, JoeBoy as ambassador of the pace-setting Galaxy A series. The unveiling ceremony was held on Wednesday at Yudala Heights in Victoria Island, with the musician showing his excitement about the chance to partner Samsung. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
My ‘Street Outreach’ is packaged to reach out to vulnerable – Swag Omoluabi
Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, who is popularly called ‘Swag Omoluabi’ has described his humanitarian service that has taken him to meet the poor on the streets is a call to duty to service humanity. Swag Omoluabi, CEO of Swag Omoluabi blog, who also owns Omoluabi Logistics, is known for his large heart for poor people […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FROM FELA’S ZOMBIE TO DAVIDO’S FEM Soundtracks of the #EndSARS protests
The past few weeks have been both interesting and devastating. They will go down in history as some of the most exciting as well as saddening moments for the youths of Nigeria, who thronged out in their numbers across major cities in the country to denounce with unflinching tone, alleged police brutality and other excesses […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)