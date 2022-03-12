BBN’s Maria is new face of Raven Bank

Reality TV star and former air hostess, Maria Chike Benjamin, has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Fintech Company, Raven Bank. Excited Maria shared the news on her instagram page with the caption: ‘This one comes with a lot and parts of my personality, so on this account I’m super excited to announce that I have joined the @theravenbank family as an ambassador; If you know me you’d know my money is very important to me, so this is one of the best financial decisions I made this year, to be with The People’s Bank of Africa’. Speaking on Maria as their brand face; the Chief Marketing Officer of Raven, Okorharen Jude, disclosed that after several arguments on which celebrity to represent the brand, ‘‘we settled for Maria not because she was alumni of past edition of Big Brother Naija but the fact that she is youthful, hardworking and possess the qualities needed by the brand to strive.’’

