BBOG attacks Buhari, El-Rufai over Kaduna students’ kidnap

Members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Movement have attacked President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- Rufai, for what they described as their silence over the recent kidnapping of some junior secondary school students and a teacher in sourthern Kaduna.

It will be recalled that about 14 days ago, there was a media report that four students and a teacher were kidnapped and one person killed from Prince Academy Junior Secondary School in Damba-Kasaya village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, by unidentified terrorists.

A statement signed by Florence Ozor and several other leaders of the Movement accused both Buhari and El-rufai of insensitivity and negligence towards the plight of citizens. The also said that government abruptly abandoned the Safe School Initiative it began after the Chibok schoolgirls and Dapchi schoolgirls’ kidnap incident to protect school children nationwide, especially the terrorism prone areas of the country.

The movement also demanded that President Buhari and Governor El-Rufai immediately redouble their efforts to rescue the children kidnapped from Prince Academy and as well make a public statement with transparency and accountability on the heart-breaking situation.

The statement partly reads; “In what amounts to a case of egregious negligence of citizens by their government, neither the government of Kaduna State, nor the relevant security establishments of the Federal Government has made any statement whatsoever on this repeated tragedy of school children being abducted from their schools.

“It is highly condemnable that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai respectively, as Commander- in-Chief of our Armed Forces and Governor of Kaduna State, the country is experiencing a tragic reminder of the gross mishandling of a similar tragedy that befell 219 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014.”

