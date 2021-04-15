News

BBOG: Buhari ‘midwifed full-fledged kidnapping’ in Nigeria

Members of Bring Back Our Girls ( B B O G ) Movement yesterday descended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he his administration has, “midwifed full-fledged kidnapping industry in the country. The movement disclosed this when they tearfully commemorated the seventh year of the abduction of about 276 Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State from their school’s hostel on April 14, 2014. In a speech read by one of the leaders of BBOG, Florence Ozor, they accused the government of propagating empty propaganda, without any concrete measures on how to tackle festering insecurity.

Angry that about 112 of the girls were still in captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists, while over 20 of their parents died of trauma, the movement alleged that Nigeria was under the siege of insecurity, while the administration appear to be helplessly looking at helpless citizens.

She said: “The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has midwifed a full-fledged kidnapping industry of both school children and individuals and aid workers in the North-East with Alice Nggadah an UNICEF health worker still in captivity, following the execution of Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa,, and Hauwa Mohammed Liman both both midwives with ICRC, her colleagues.

