BBOG to President: Sack security chiefs now

…says government hasn’t learnt any lessons

A pressure group, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) , yesterday, demanded the immediate sack of the security service chiefs and a review of the national security architecture given the rising cases of banditry, abductions and other forms of insecurity in the country.

The group expressed disappointment at the abduction of about 333 schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, describing the incident as an indication that the current administration has learnt nothing from past experiences in the country.

The movement, which came to limelight after the 2014 abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls, asked the Federal Government to seek support from regional and international stakeholders, especially the United States, to deploy the same security prowess used in the recent rescue of one American citizen, if Nigeria wants to win the war against terrorism and banditry.

Co-convener of BBOG, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, who spoke on behalf of the group, condemned the disagreement between the state and the federal governments over the actual number of schoolboys abducted and warned that such arguments at a time government should be exploring strategies for the rescue would be counterproductive.

Ezekwesili argued that the first 48 hours were crucial in the rescue of abductees and lamented that three days after the abduction of the Kankara boys, the window of successful and timely rescue could become increasingly difficult.

“Every moment is critical and there is no time to puwaste. Seemingly, the Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari has learnt nothing and committed to learning nothing that will prevent a repeat or mitigate the proper handling of any abduction.

“Utterly distasteful is the fact that the President is on the ground in Katsina State and has not deemed the meeting of the disconsolate parents the right course of action.

This speaks of his cynicism and cold indifference; it is urgent that our country change the narrative of catastrophes met by indifferent presidents. Using our children as pawns in this game of failed leadership must stop now.

“We as a movement demand immediate action of rescue using all resources at the disposal of the government to bring back #KankaraBoys, #LeahSharibu, and #ChibokGirls; protection for protesting parents, and citizens as enshrined as a fundamental right in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended); direct communication with the parents of the abducted boys about the efforts made and a commitment to rescue their children and implementation of the Safe School Initiatives that caters to the prevention of these occurrences while safeguarding the rights of children to an education,” the group said

