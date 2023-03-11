BBTitans: How 2023 Elections Reduce Chances Of Nigerian Housemates

As the 2023 general elections take the central stage across the country, the Big Brother Titans reality TV show has continued to experience low patronage from Nigerians.

New Telegraph observed that in a bid to elect a new leader to take over the affairs of the country from President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has refocused Nigerians’ interest from the reality show which is experiencing low viewership across the states of the federation.

It would be recalled that in 2022, the organisers successfully hosted the sixth edition of the South African version of the reality show called Big Brother Mzansi, which was won by Mphowabadimo.

Following the completion of both editions, the organisers decided to host a collaboration of the reality show which features housemates from Nigeria and South Africa under the name Big Brother Titans.

The latest version of the reality television show is believed to have commenced at the wrong time because Nigerians are focused on the electioneering of the country.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party, whose major supporters are the youth, had argued that the show which started on January 15, 2022, was a distraction and was being sponsored by one of the major opposition parties, to distract the youths from voting for their preferred candidate.

The reality show lost viewership, especially weeks leading to the presidential election which was held on Saturday, February 25.

In previous eviction weeks, Nigerians were always on social media campaigning for their favourite housemate to remain on the show but this was not the case a few days after the Presidential election.

Although no eviction was held the week of Nigeria’s presidential election, a strong Nigerian contender for the $100000 grand prize, Yemi was evicted, a week after the election.

Some viewers attributed Yemi’s eviction to low patronage from Nigerians who were more focused on the outcome of the presidential election and did not vote.

Yemi, who is one of the most talked about housemates this season, had shown romantic interest in two South African housemates in the early days of the show.

He, however, settled for Khosi after he was questioned about pursuing a relationship with two ladies. This made some viewers pick interest in his personality as some described him as a ‘smooth player’.

Yemi’s eviction not only shocked the viewers but his fellow housemates who saw him as a strong competitor because he had survived eviction several times.

The shocking eviction of Yemi will make fans of other Nigerian housemates buckle up because they want their favourite to win the grand prize.

Some viewers also claimed that a South African might win the show because most Nigerians have shown little or no interest because of the election compared to how they vote during Big Brother Nigeria.

Here is how some viewers reacted to the development;

@bervelynnnn, ”Yemi’s early eviction has to be one of the greatest falls off in big brother history. Whole title contender.”

@Adebisiayorinde, “Election and the whole situation in Naija caused Yemi’s eviction but the money is now Kanagafied.”

@lolaforbryann, “Election was also part of Yemi and Olivia’s eviction. Nigerians were not really interested this week. I didn’t even know Kanaga jnr was up until Tuesday evening. I didn’t even check Big brother tag at all and I was on Arise news and channels TV all through.”

Moshakodaku, “The house hasn’t been the same since last Sunday’s eviction, we now know those that were carrying the show…the rating has also dropped, Yemi, you were the show. ”

@Edodme, ”Honestly, I won’t be surprised if a South African eventually wins this show. Nigerians have not been voting and if this continues, top and interesting contenders like Yemi will continue to leave the house. I know it is election season but please let us find time to support our own. Nigerian housemates are more entertaining.”

@Madam55940922, ”I am not Yemi’s fan but to be honest, Yemi was top 5 material; this man brought content, production really fumbled with this eviction.”

Like this: Like Loading...