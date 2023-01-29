Body & Soul

BBTitans: Miracle, Yemi fight over Khosi

Posted on

Drama ensued in Big Brother’s house after Miracle OP and Yemi Cregx were involved in a quarrel. The altercation, which happened during the BBTittans show on Friday, was a fight over the housemate Khosi. The altercation began after Khosi was asked to explain her relationship with Miracle during a truth-or-dare game. Miracle had shown an interest in Khosi despite her flings with Yemi. Miracle had shared a kiss with Yemi, less than 24 hours after the start of the reality show. Yemi stopped Khosi from answering the question she had been asked in the game. Miracle insisted that Khosi must answer the question and asked Yemi to shut up.

The insult made Yemi fume and the game had to come to an end. After the quarrel, Miracle apologised to Yemi and told him he no longer had feelings for Khosi. The ongoing reality TV show is a fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise. It premiered on January 15. It will run for 77 days and end on April 2, 2023. The winner of the show is expected to go home with a grand prize of $100,000.

 

