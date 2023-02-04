BBTitans: You’re disgracing Nigeria, Yemi slams Jenni O, Nana, others

Yemi Cregx, a Nigerian Big Brother Titans housemate has called out his female colleagues, Jenni O, Olivia, Yvonne and Nana for turning gossips on the show. Yemi was particularly critical of Jenni O, maintaining that, unlike Nigerian housemates, South African housemates virtually never discuss or complain about one another.

”It’s wrong to be gossiping about South African housemates. It is not nice, and it does not reflect well on Nigeria as a whole”, he said. He condemned them for preoccupying themselves with noting else in the house but to talk about others all day. It was clear to the point that one of them admitted that the only work they do in the house is to gossip and do relationships. Unlike Yvonne, Jenni O, Olivia and Nana; Yemi, however, praised Sandra and Jaypee for not joining other Nigeria female housemates in their condemnable act.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...