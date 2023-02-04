Arts & Entertainments

BBTitans: You’re disgracing Nigeria, Yemi slams Jenni O, Nana, others

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Yemi Cregx, a Nigerian Big Brother Titans housemate has called out his female colleagues, Jenni O, Olivia, Yvonne and Nana for turning gossips on the show. Yemi was particularly critical of Jenni O, maintaining that, unlike Nigerian housemates, South African housemates virtually never discuss or complain about one another.

”It’s wrong to be gossiping about South African housemates. It is not nice, and it does not reflect well on Nigeria as a whole”, he said. He condemned them for preoccupying themselves with noting else in the house but to talk about others all day. It was clear to the point that one of them admitted that the only work they do in the house is to gossip and do relationships. Unlike Yvonne, Jenni O, Olivia and Nana; Yemi, however, praised Sandra and Jaypee for not joining other Nigeria female housemates in their condemnable act.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

At 6, they said I’m pregnant, little girl shares sad story

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The sad story of a little girl who was tagged “pregnant” by community members has gone viral on social media. According to her mother, who debunked the speculation, her six-year-old daughter, has a disease which made her stomach to swell, but community members keep saying she’s pregnant. In a viral video shared on viral Facebook […]
Arts & Entertainments

Cascade of canons in rebirth of the phoenix

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Book title: Compassion Author: Obu Udeozo Publisher: Fab Educational Books, Jos Number of Pages: 214 Reviewer: Uche Mbah   Obu Udeozo’s ‘Compassion’ opens with such cascading cadence that it is actually difficult not to gasp for breath in an attempt to define Pindaric Ode anew.   Yes, the scars of the civil war, the loss […]
Arts & Entertainments

IKODASS flags off N500,000.00 Play Writing Competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ikorodu Community Development Association (IKODASS), has announced the commencement of 2022 IKODASS Play Writing Competition. This is coming under the association’s Ikorodu Literary Initiative (ILI) in partnership with Promocom Ventures Limited. “ILI is one of the association’s strategic pillars to change the narrative about our community. The competition is open to writers from all over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica