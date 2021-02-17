Business

BCG: Financial inclusion, others’ll drive Nigeria’s economic recovery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consultancy firm, has proposed the promotion of financial inclusion, equitable distribution of resources, infrastructural development and formulation of requisite fiscal policies as initiatives that will drive Nigeria’s post- Covid economic recovery.

The measures were highlighted in a recent BCG report titled, “How to Forge an Inclusive Post- Covid Recovery in Nigeria” authored by Tolu Oyekan, a Partner at the firm’s Lagos office. The report stated that the initiatives, which form part of Nigeria’s sustainability plan, were critical in staving off the Covid-19 induced economic contraction which could further compound the poverty situation in the country. According to 2021 World Bank projections, sub- Saharan Africa will experience a severe economic slump. It is predicted that the negative impact on Nigeria, being the continent’s largest economy and most populous country, will be grave, especially amongst the poor.

A steep drop in per capita income could lead to an increase in the number of vulnerable Nigerians. An estimated 83 million Nigerians – about 40 percent of the population – already live below the poverty lines in the country. Oyekan, however, asserts that a financial inclusion drive through infrastructural intervention projects, will reduce Nigeria’s poverty population and also have a positive multiplier effect on the Nigerian economy.

He listed the electrification of rural households through a pay-as-you-go solar service and cashless transactions via telco induced mobile money platforms, as examples of such infrastructural intervention projects. The Nigerian government has a target of installing new home solar power systems and mini-grids for over five million lowincome households by the end of 2023.

Many of these households either have no source of power, or rely on small, inefficient generators for electricity. These families will need to use PAYGo, an installment financing option offered with mobile money bank accounts, to purchase the installation kits for these systems. Customers who have an existing mobile money account have a

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Olateru: NSIB Bill‘Il reinforce safety in transportation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has once again called for the establishment of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), an independent unified body, charged with the responsibilities of carrying out investigation of occurrences involving all modes of transportation with the aim of promoting and enhancing safe transportation in Nigeria. Speaking during the public hearing on […]
Business

Stakeholders bemoan neglect of airlines by govt

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Banks ‘broke,’ unable to assist carriers Aviation stakeholders have bemoaned the fate of Nigerian carriers, whom they said had not been as fortunate as their peers in other climes who have received bailouts from their governments. To worsen the situation, banks in Nigeria are near-broke and cannot support the financial needs to the airlines for […]
Business

Dollar shortage: Gold fund turns into gateway for capital fleeing Nigeria

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Exchange-traded funds have been lauded for everything from democratizing investment to boosting market liquidity.   In Africa, savvy investors have hit on a less-obvious benefit: Aiding their escape. Foreigners are using a gold Exchange Traded Found (ETF) to pull cash out of Nigeria amid the country’s ongoing dollar shortage. Portfolio managers are buying the Newgold […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica