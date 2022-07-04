Business

BCG seeks African govts, private sector partnership on smart cities

Leading management consulting firm, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), has advised African governments to collaborate with the private sector to build smart resilient cities, citing projections that the population in African cities will expand beyond the available resources and infrastructure.

Managing Partner and Head of BCG Nigeria, Tolu Oyekan, gave this advice while moderating a session on “Megacities: challenges and opportunities of unbridled urbanization” at the Africa CEO Forum 2022 held recently in Cote D’Ivoire.

 

The BCG partner and the discussants identified different ways by which African governments could collaborate with the private sector to respond effectively to the expected population growth through affordable housing, green and smart solutions.

 

The critical stakeholders, who spoke at the session, include Emmanuel Nyirinkindi, Vice President of Cross-Cutting Solutions, International Finance Corporation (IFC); Amaury de Féligonde, Managing Partner, Okan Africa; Marco Aurelio De Assis, CEO, Group Vivendi Africa; Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt; and Kaba Niale, Cote D’Ivoire Minister of Planning and Development.

 

Highlighting the United Nations’ prediction that African cities populations will double by 2050, Oyekan said the situation was likely to overwhelm the capacity of urban cities in the continent, which are already ill equipped to support existing residents.

 

Oyekan said: “Following the trend, issues such as migration and the potential continued pressure that could create come to the fore. For instance, a city like Lagos experiences about 80 to 100 new residents per day.

 

There is issue of climate change- with the expectation that cities will experience climate refugees if non-urban areas are not able to adapt appropriately. It is therefore important for governments in collaboration with the private sector to think about increasing digitalization and the potential to create smarter African cities.”

 

