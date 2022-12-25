News

BCS calls on Nigeria’s leadership to seek divine intervention

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) also known as the Universal School of Practical Christianity has asked the leadership of Nigeria to seek help from its divine leader, Olumba Olumba Obu (OOO) in ending the myriads of challenges the nation is faced with, stressing Obu as the greatest treasure Nigeria is blessed with as well holding the solution to the world’s problems.
The BCS Deputy Spokesman, His Grace Archbishop Emmanuel Ekuri, made this call during a press conference to intimate the public of this year’s “Divine Manifestation of the Ancient of Days, Great Leader Olumba Olumba Obu”, holding from Monday, December 26 to Thursday December 30 at the BCS World Headquarters on Ambo Street, Calabar in Cross Rivers State.
Ekuri noted that several activities will hold to commemorate the programme including: BCS World Charity Day, BCS International Vegetarian Day, Symbolic Walk of The Ancient of Days, and the 4th Edition of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu Public Lecture.
On the Charity Day, December 27, visits will be made to correctional centres and IDPs Camps alongside individual almsgiving. Whereas on December 29 is the public lecture with the theme “Unification of the Human Race: the uncharted Path to Lasting Peace.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Assets declaration: Petition against me frivolous –Dickson

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, has described as “frivolous” a petition against him, alleging diversion of N17.5 billion flood funds in 2012. Dickson made this known in a statement in Abuja while reacting to his invitation on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), […]
News Top Stories

Bandits kill 13 in fresh Kaduna attacks

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…raze over 50 houses, injure 7 Suspected bandits have again stormed three local government areas of Kaduna State killing at least 13 persons including infants. The bandits also set fire to about 56 houses, burnt 16 motorcycles belonging to the villagers and left many residents injured. The attacks took place in Kauru, Zangon-Kataf and Chikun […]
News

MPC: CBN hikes cash reserve requirements to 32.5%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

To boost the amount of cash deposit money banks have in their vaults, the Central Bank of Nigeria Tuesday increased banks’ Cash Reserve Requirements (CRR) to 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent. It subsequently warned the banks to fund their accounts by this Thursday or be sanctioned through debit of the reserve requirements rate. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica