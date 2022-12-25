BCS calls on Nigeria’s leadership to seek divine intervention

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) also known as the Universal School of Practical Christianity has asked the leadership of Nigeria to seek help from its divine leader, Olumba Olumba Obu (OOO) in ending the myriads of challenges the nation is faced with, stressing Obu as the greatest treasure Nigeria is blessed with as well holding the solution to the world’s problems.

The BCS Deputy Spokesman, His Grace Archbishop Emmanuel Ekuri, made this call during a press conference to intimate the public of this year’s “Divine Manifestation of the Ancient of Days, Great Leader Olumba Olumba Obu”, holding from Monday, December 26 to Thursday December 30 at the BCS World Headquarters on Ambo Street, Calabar in Cross Rivers State.

Ekuri noted that several activities will hold to commemorate the programme including: BCS World Charity Day, BCS International Vegetarian Day, Symbolic Walk of The Ancient of Days, and the 4th Edition of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu Public Lecture.

On the Charity Day, December 27, visits will be made to correctional centres and IDPs Camps alongside individual almsgiving. Whereas on December 29 is the public lecture with the theme “Unification of the Human Race: the uncharted Path to Lasting Peace.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...