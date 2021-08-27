News Top Stories

BDAN seeks timeline on banks’ contribution to AMCON

…says levy now second-largest lenders’ expense

The Banks Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) has called for an end to banks’ annual contribution to the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON).Chairman of the Association, Mustafa Chike-Obi, who made the call, said the levy had become problematic for the banks. Chike-Obi, who incidentally was the pioneer Managing Director of the AMCON, under whom the levy was initiated, said it was designed to end in 10 years but has now become open-ended.

All banks operating in Nigeria contribute 0.5 per cent of their total assets as at the dates of their audited financial statements as levies to the Banking Sector Resolution Cost Trust Fund (BSRCTF), also known as the AMCON Sinking Fund, to repay AMCON’s debt to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In 2019, the banks were reported to have paid a total of N167 billion as AMCON levy. Speaking yesterday on a TV live show monitored by our correspondent, Chike-Obi, who was recently appointed the Chairman of BDAN, said one of the issues he would be tackling is the open-ended nature of the AMCON levy.

“One of the things I see as problematic for banks today is the AMCON levy. And it is strange I’m talking about the AMCON levy since I was the initiator. But when we initiated AMCON levy, we had a 10-year plan for banks to contribute to the fund. “It’s now open-ended. And I think it will be useful for the banks, AMCON itself, bank shareholders, and the CBN to come up with a definitive plan about how much longer this levy will last, is it another five years, 10 years, because an open-ended commitment that has become the secondlargest expense item for banks is not helpful,” he said. He noted that many banks were uncomfortable with the levy but that they are unable to complain to the CBN. “So I would like to engage the CBN and AMCON, particularly, to come up with a plan that shows definitely when this levy will come to an end so that the banks can plan.

This open-ended thing is uncomfortable for many banks and they won’t say it because of fear the regulator,” he said. Speaking on the recent directive by the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) that banks must start investigating sources of income of their customers before account opening, Chike- Obi commended the anti-graft agency over the move. According to him, the current Chairman of the EFCC is doing his best to eliminate bad practices in the economy. “I think it was a very useful directive, which basically told the banks, please, whatever you’ve done in the past, I will not look at it. But what you do in the future, especially going into an election is very important to me, and let nobody sin anymore. “The first word in his institution is ‘economic’ and I think that he is also a partner in growing the economy by making sure bad practices are eliminated. “So I encourage the productive dialogue he has with the banks. And I think that bank MDs and banks should take notes,” he said.

