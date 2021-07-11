BDCs: CBN issues new directive on license renewal

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators in the country to henceforth pay their annual license renewal fees from their operating accounts with Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) by the 31st of March of every year.

In a circular to BDCs posted on its website at the weekend, which was signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department at the CBN, Dr. Kevin Amugo, the apex bank warned that it would only process payments made in the names of the BDCs within the regulatory deadline and that failure to comply with the new directive will attract, “necessary sanction.”

According to the CBN, it issued the new directive having: “Observed recurring discrepancies in the payments of annual license renewal fees by BDC operators.”

The statement partly reads: “The CBN has observed recurring discrepancies in the payments of annual license renewal fees by BDC operators. The discrepancies include postings with incomplete or unclear narrations as well as the use of third party names that cannot be linked to any BDC.

“Going forward, all BDCs are hereby required to pay their annual license renewal fees from their operating accounts with Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) by the 31st of March of every year. Only payments made in the names of the BDCs within the regulatory deadline will be processed.”

Given that every BDC is statutorily expected pay an annual license renewal fee of N250, 000 and with data obtained from the CBN showing that the total number of BDCs in the country stood at 5, 530 as at the end of October 2020, Sunday Telegraph projects that the apex bank likely earned about N1.38billion in BDCs’ annual license renewal fees for 2021.

Analysts note that the figure is N92.5million more than the N1.29billion that the CBN was projected to have made from the same process in the previous year. In June 2014, the regulator had announced new requirements for BDCs that it said were part of measures to ensure exchange rate stability and curb unethical practices in the sub-sector.

The requirements included new minimum capital requirement of N35 million for operators; a mandatory cautionary deposit of N35 million; an application fee of N100,000; licensing fee of N1 million and annual license renewal fee of N250,000.

However, in 2016, the apex bank refunded operators the mandatory cautionary deposit of N35 million, but retained the N1 million and N250, 000 licensing fee and annual renewal fees respectively paid by each of the BDCs.

Although the CBN said at the time that it introduced the new licensing regime in order to address the: “Depletion of the country’s foreign reserves, in view of the unusually large number of BDCs,” the number of the forex dealing firms has been heading north since then.

Sunday Telegraph’s analysis of CBN data, for instance, shows that from the about 3,000 that were licensed by the regulator in early 2015, the number of the BDCs increased by over 2,530 to 5,530 at the end of October last year.

