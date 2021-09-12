News Top Stories

BDCs to FG: New forex policy worsening economic woes

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

• Wants current FX policy reversed

 

With Dollar exchange rate to Naira nearing N600 per dollar, the Bureau De-Change operators, under the umbrella of Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to have a rethink of the association’s suspension from FX operation amid the untold hardship the policy is bringing in worsening Nigeria’s economic woes presently.

 

Already, CBN is set to raise the volume of its dollar supply to authorised banks to boost foreign exchange supply in the system.

 

The ABCON members are saying the recently implemented policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which suspended the issuance of foreign exchange (forex) to the Bureau De-Change operators has not brought any succour to forex distribution in the country.

Rather, it is skyrocketing the prices of Naira to Dollar exchange rate further.

 

President of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, who disclosed this in an interview, said that reality checks have shown that since the Bureaux De Change Operators were suspended from FX participation, the country’s naira has been falling sharply, with forex scarcity hitting many key economies amid shortages and non availability at the Nigerian banks.

 

Gwadabe explained that Naira has further lost value to the US Dollar since the CBN started this implementation, urging the Apex Bank to reconsider its stance for the sake of saving the Naira.

 

He noted that ABCON’s concern was that when CBN came up with such erratic decision to suspend its members, they knew that it would come with lots of FX trajectories.

 

He said: “They do that from time to time but I am not exonerating my members from some of the accusations because I know what is happening but you cannot sanitize a problem with another problem or rubbish.

 

Definitely, that cannot yield the expected result. “Having known their modus operandi; which is to be using sledge hammer to kill a fly, this will not work in the present situation. Before you issue a statement, the CBN ought to have consulted with us and asked us to put our house in order, but it was not so.

 

“The implementation of this policy has brought untold hardship on the entire economy and Nigerians; it has also worsened the security situation as well as adversely affected those that import raw materials and machineries, as the government alone does not have the capacity to sustain the provision of the required forex in the country.

 

“It is important to note that the policy has not achieved its intended purpose.

 

Today, $1 US exchange exchanges for over N500, which cannot be reversed on the short run.

 

So, there is an urgent need for the CBN to go back to the drawing board, consult with the BDC operators who they licensed, and proffer solutions together.”

 

 

According the President, ABCON has over the years, created over N300 billion assets in the economy, judging by its capital base, stressing it has also created about 40,000 jobs over the years. He regretted that if this current policy is not reversed, it would worsen the country’s alarming unemployment situation

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP to Buhari: Buratai’s 20-year comment on bandits an indictment

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the statement by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), that it will take the nation 20 years to vanquish terrorists, is an indictment on President Muhammadu Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces.   The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, […]
News

54,000 women to benefit from W’Bank policy, says Bagudu

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has inaugurated the State’s Steering and Technical Committees for the Nigeria Women Project (NWFP), a World Bank Assisted Programme, while, 54,000 women are expected to be empowered from Ngaski, Maiyama and Argungul local government areas. Bagudu, who said this at an event in Birmin Kebbi, said the state […]
News

Stop shooting of unarmed citizens, resident doctors beg Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Following the deepening unrest in some parts of the country as a result of the protest by youths demanding an end to police brutality, resident doctors have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to restrain the police and military from shooting unarmed protesters.   T he appeal was contained in a statement signed by the President, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica