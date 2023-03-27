BDI Discloses Alleged Move To Displace Labour Party Aspirant In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Development Initiative (BDI) has said that there is an alleged move by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, to destabilise the Labour party (LP) in the state ahead of the governorship election.

BDI in a statement issued on Monday and signed by its secretary, Michael -Sam Rodamini stated that its investigations revealed that stopping the LP in the forthcoming poll had become a momentous topic on the drawing board of the governor and his team.

Samuel said to actualize their mission, the governor recently assembled a dedicated group to work on the anti-LP project and allegedly voted for huge finance to activate and actualize their plot against the LP.

The statement read that one of the mandates of the governor’s anti-LP team was to frustrate the governorship ambition of a former president, Ijaw youths council (IYC) worldwide, Udengs Eradiri, who had since purchased the LP’s governorship forms to challenge Diri at the poll.

Samuel stated that the intention was to stop the emergence of Eradiri as the governorship candidate of LP because of the sympathy he enjoys among the youths, women, and other critical stakeholders in the state

The statement read ” Aready Diri has committed N100million on the procurement of the governorship forms of the LP through a proxy identified as Joseph Waribagha.

“Our findings reveal that Waribagha is a special adviser to Diri on the protocol. Waribagha went to the LP and purchased four of the party’s forms sold at N25 million each.

“The SA protocol paid a total of N100 million for the forms in three tranches. He paid N40m directly from his account, N45m, and N15m from the account of a company, whose identity we will disclose in due course.

“Haven successfully purchased the forms, Diri and his team have started shopping for willing persons, who will pose as serious contenders for the LP governorship ticket. We understand that already one of the forms had been given to one Donald Daunimigha and another Hon. Ide Etimekezie. They are still shopping for two others”.

Samuel said the Diri’s recruits would only cause crisis, confusion, and instability in LP while one of them would be railroaded to emerge as the party’s candidate only to step down for Diri before the election.

The BDI secretary accused Diri of being afraid of a fair democratic context adding that the governor was working to emerge as the only candidate from a serious party for the governorship election the same way he silenced other aspirants from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to become its sole candidate without a competitive primary.

While alerting Bayelsans of the governor’s failed political antics, Samuel warned the national leadership of the LP especially its national chairman against destroying the emerging force of the party, which he said had been made popular through the Obi-dient movement.

Samuel said Sylva’s former loyalist, who had already obtained the APC forms, agreed to act as a mole for Diri because of his opposition to Sylva’s governorship ambition.

