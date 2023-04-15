Be a charming prince like O.C Ukeje

If you have been keeping an eye on how he has evolved in the movie industry, you will agree that Nollywood actor, and ocassional singer, O.C Ukeje, is never the type that jokes with what he puts on. Ukeje has been accused of constantly stealing women’s heart with his sense of style, his charming personality and really good looks.

He is brilliant when it comes to mixing and matching colours. He knows how to bring it on the red carpet with his simple but captivating pose. At several African Magic Viewers Choice Award Red carpets, he dialed up the charming Prince style in tuxedos and always looked dashing. Jaw dropping was the word many fashion critics described his look. One of his many female fans swore that if he had not won any award, she would have personally gone to the stage to call him out as the most charming actor in Nollywood. For someone, who got into Nollywood after winning Amstel Box Office few years ago, he is getting all the attention he deserves.

His impressive sense of style always put him on the spot. He has made names like ‘Nollywood hottie’, the mix master and never shies away from trying something a little different in fashion. This award winning actor looks great every time whether he is wearing a tailored outfit, funky, causal look or even wearing nothing at all (going topless for beach shoots). He effortlessly puts together matching pieces that come out looking fabulous. He is sexy and he knows it. He has this easy-going sense of style that other men emulate. He knows how to flatter his slim figure. Whether he is on the red carpet or strolling to the supermarket, he is always in a simple, relaxed and carefree style that further shows off his down to earth and humble nature.