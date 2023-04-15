Body & Soul

Be a charming prince like O.C Ukeje

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE Comment(0)

If you have been keeping an eye on how he has evolved in the movie industry, you will agree that Nollywood actor, and ocassional singer, O.C Ukeje, is never the type that jokes with what he puts on. Ukeje has been accused of constantly stealing women’s heart with his sense of style, his charming personality and really good looks.

He is brilliant when it comes to mixing and matching colours. He knows how to bring it on the red carpet with his simple but captivating pose. At several African Magic Viewers Choice Award Red carpets, he dialed up the charming Prince style in tuxedos and always looked dashing. Jaw dropping was the word many fashion critics described his look. One of his many female fans swore that if he had not won any award, she would have personally gone to the stage to call him out as the most charming actor in Nollywood. For someone, who got into Nollywood after winning Amstel Box Office few years ago, he is getting all the attention he deserves.

His impressive sense of style always put him on the spot. He has made names like ‘Nollywood hottie’, the mix master and never shies away from trying something a little different in fashion. This award winning actor looks great every time whether he is wearing a tailored outfit, funky, causal look or even wearing nothing at all (going topless for beach shoots). He effortlessly puts together matching pieces that come out looking fabulous. He is sexy and he knows it. He has this easy-going sense of style that other men emulate. He knows how to flatter his slim figure. Whether he is on the red carpet or strolling to the supermarket, he is always in a simple, relaxed and carefree style that further shows off his down to earth and humble nature.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Bassey: How I earned Nigeria bragging rights in Jollof competition

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE,

Hilda Effiong Bassey is the cook whose tasty Jollof rice gave Nigeria its first win against Ghana in the recently Organised cooking contest titled ‘Jollof Faceoff’. Though winning the competition increased Hilda’s bank account by $5,000, the 25-year-old, will readily tell anyone that being a cook is not one of the first things she says […]
Body & Soul

Why I left US reality TV deal for Real Housewives of Lagos –Mariam Timmer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

‘Why I left US reality TV deal for Real Housewives of Lagos   Mariam Timmer is one of the celebrity divas presently in the reality television show on Showmax, ‘The Real Housewives Wives of Lagos’. IFEOMA ONONYE trailed the workaholic millionaire to her home in Lekki, where she told the grass-to-grace story of how she […]
Body & Soul

Star Radler, the party delight has a new flavour

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

One of Nigeria’s fastest selling alcoholic beverages, and party delight, Star Radler has launched a new “Red Fruit” variant and new look this month.   A masterstroke from Nigerian Breweries Plc, Star Radler was introduced to the Nigerian market in 2014 as a great tasting beer with citrus flavour from a blend of orange and […]

Leave a Comment