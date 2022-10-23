Be a Suave fashion dude at all times like Rico

Nigerian entertainment circle is still mourning the sudden death of former BBNAIJA star, Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey. Rico as he was fondly called was not just a reality television star, he was a lawyer, a fast rising music star working on unveiling his album. He was a movie actor in the making and above all, he was a fashionista dude.

There are several fashion moments Rico will be remembered for but a few stands him out. First, is his hairstyle. He maintained a signature hairstyle that points him out from the crowd. It is either he wears it the cornrows style or the dreadlocks style which always suit the music dude personality he shows off. He loved the hip hop street style.

Rico was all about the jeans, t-shirts, bling jewelry, baseball caps and sneakers. Three piece suits and tuxedos are also his switch up style when he wants to look the part of a million dollar man.

He once wrote on his social media handle, that ‘Being a true gentleman never goes out of fashion’. A post he sent out with a video of himself looking dapper in suit. He takes a little time off to wear native and smart casuals sometimes, and goes right back to his hip hop style. He had the good looks that ladies drooled over. He would have made the list of most handsome young men in Nollywood/music industry.

He never missed to add a stud earring or two to his style. This gives him the fine boy vibe. Rico Swavey was often seen in dark colours, like black, grey and navy blue. He wowed the world with his own kind of fashion, and unfortunately, he is taking all those good looks with him, away from the world forever. These few personal styles is what makes Rico Swavey a glam dude that would never be forgotten.

