Be alert, IPOB plans to attack Lagos – CP

Govt considers total ban on Okada

Police hierarchy yesterday raided the alarm over plans by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to attack Lagos.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, raised the alarm at a security stakeholders’ meeting held at the state Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja. Odumosu, however, said the state police command was also developing strategies to thwart IPOB’s plans.

Also, the state government disclosed plans to completely ban the use of commercial motorcycles otherwise known as Okada in the state. Odumosu said the state recorded 192 deaths in 280 accidents involving commercial motorcycles from January till now.

At the meeting were traditional rulers, security chiefs, religious leaders and other critical stakeholders.

Giving appraisal of the security situation in the state at the security stakeholders’ meeting, the police chief said that in addition to the menace of Okada riders, cultism and other pockets of security challenges, his command had taken notice of agitators for Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state.

He said: “Twenty four of these groups have been identified and are being closely monitored.

Similarly, the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state. Strategies are being put in place to neutralise their activities.

Command is using this medium to solicit the support of all and sundry to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies. Let us adopt the slogan of ‘when you see something, say something.’”

Odumosu also spoke on the threats posed by commercial motorcycles. He said: “Available record reveals that 218 serious crimes were perpetrated with the use of Okada from January 2021 till date.

Out of this figure, 92 were robberies in traffic, 26 were foiled armed robberies, 38 were cult activities; while 18 were murder incidents.

“In the same vein, 78 suspects were arrested, 58 arms were recovered, 480 ammunition were recovered while 320 Okadas were impounded in connection with various criminal and traffic offences committed with the use of Okada.”

Also, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu said the meeting was convened to ensure that everyone was duly carried along in the task of keeping Lagos safe, secure and peaceful. According to him, as the economic and commercial hub of Nigeria, the security of Lagos cannot be taken for granted.

He said: “Lagos State is not just home to the headquarters of the biggest companies in Nigeria, and to one of the largest stock exchanges in Africa, it is also the primary gateway for passengers and freight, in and out of Nigeria.

“As we speak, there are several billion dollars of investment ongoing in Lagos State, in real estate, transportation, manufacturing, services, agriculture, and several other areas.

Nigeria’s ability to reach its full economic and developmental potential will be severely constrained in the absence of guaranteed security of lives and property in Lagos.”

The governor, however, said that his administration had taken steps to address some of the emerging security challenges through legislation and other policies.

He added: “For us in Lagos State, there is a direct correlation between security and long-lasting economic growth and development.

We cannot speak of a 21st Century megacity and the vision of a Greater Lagos if we are unable to assure and guarantee the security of our citizens and their properties.”

