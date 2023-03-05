Body & Soul

Be as dashing as Falz, the style Guy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A rap-artiste that fans can’t stop talking about and all round entertainer , a fantastic actor, Falz the Bahd Guy, is loved by all for many things. He is not only known as Falz the Bahd Guy. He has also found a place in the heart of his fans as Falz the funny Guy and most recently, as Falz the Activist Guy. He has been at the forefront of pushing young Nigerians to ask for a better government, to choose better leaders and demand answers when their right is short-changed. This is the reason this music super star, Falz is a glam dude to watch.

He is also ‘Falz the style guy’. His personal style which is inspiring and colourful earned him the title. He does not go over board and at the same time, he still looks like a million dollar man. Whenever you come across Folarin Falana (Falz), he always wears a gold chain round his neck which he guards jealously. Back in the days when he started his music career, he picked up wearing funny glasses which he deliberately wears without the screen, a fad he says is his style identity. “My glasses are very important to me. It’s my signature and my identity.

I buy the glasses and remove the screen. Fashion is a way of life and I decided to portray the image of my identity starting with the screen-less glasses. I started removing the screen of my glasses when I was in the university in the UK. So, it’s not something I just started because of music.” On why he chose to be known as Falz the Bahd Guy, when he looks more like Falz the Cute guy, he explained: “My kind of bad guy is the ‘chilled’ bad guy. I know people believe the chilled out bad guys are the worst because they are cute on the outside but I am a good man and I am not dangerous.

Trust me” When it comes to switching up style, Falz is one of the best. He goes for styles that are interesting and swagged out. Although he calls himself the Bahd Guy, he once admitted that ripped jeans can never come top on his list of outfits to choose for the day. “Ripped jeans are not my thing. But I can consider it for a music video. I love skinny pants and I also love to sag a little” he said. This may have changed, since this was said in an interview he granted few years back. He also wears leather, fedora hat is his thing and he has a thing for the angelic colours, like white.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Our graduates lack skills, difficult to train –Jennifer Jones

Posted on Author In this interview with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI

Jennifer Jones is the Chief Executive Officer of Manebody Cosmetics Limited; an Abuja based leading skin and hair care cosmetic company. She is a lawyer and creative entrepreneur, who has unwavering passion for women empowerment and enjoys her solitude. In this interview with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI, she speaks about women empowerment, her advocacy for cancer awareness, […]
Body & Soul

Serena Williams: Queen of tennis makes her final show

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Many followers of Lawn Tennis all over the world would hardly forget her. In the last two decades, she and her elder sister, Venus have strutted the tennis courts like legends that they have become. This week, Serena Williams, born Serena Jameka Williams on September 26, 1981 is playing the US open, a tournament, she […]
Body & Soul

D’banj to release documentry on life story

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

After what seems like a long silence in his music career, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj is planning to unveil a documentary on his life story.   The once energetic stage performer in a recent interview explained that there are a lot about his life that is worth sharing with the world and that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica