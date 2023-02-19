Body & Soul

Be as simple, fashionable as Melvin Oduah

Posted on

Nollywood actor and model, Melvin Oduah, has seen the four walls of well recognized reality Television shows. He has moved from Gulder Ultimate Search to Mr Nigeria competition and then Big Brother Africa. Even though he didn’t win any of them his popularity has got bigger every time he bows out.

One of the qualities that has kept him in the face of his fans is his cute face and personal style. He has a simple but eye catchy style. After his feature in Big Brother reality show 2013, almost every entertainment job needed his attention.

He became a television personality, event compere, a model and an actor. All these versatile careers in entertainment means Oduah has to keep his fashion and style fresh and up to date at all times.

Presently, his acting and modeling career are top notch. On what he feels about fashion, he said: “I love simplicity. But at the same time, I love being a Little bit fashionable. So, i’ll just say I love to strike that thin line between simplicity and fashionable.” He has won several awards for his looks and personal style.

At Lagos Fashion awards in 2014, he won the most fashionable TV personality of the year; Fast rising media personality of the year at the House Of Talents Africa/Ebony fashion awards and few a others. This makes him a stylish Star to look our for.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

