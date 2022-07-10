Be careful of COVID-19 fifth wave, NCDC cautions Nigerians

As Nigerians mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has cautioned people to be mindful about recent increases in cases of COVID-19 both in Nigeria and other parts of the world. In its latest public health advisory on COVID-19 update, the NCDC said religious organisations, community leaders, and Nigerians, in general should take necessary precautions ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations so as to avert the fifth wave of the pandemic. According to the Agency, this measure is based on the prevailing risk from the virus. The NCDC said, “The virus that causes COVID-19 is more likely to spread in mass gatherings and when people do not adhere to preventive measures such as physical distancing, mask use, and hand hygiene.” As people celebrate, the NCDC therefore urged Nigerians to prevent the onset of a full-fledged fifth COVID-19 wave by remaining mindful of the high risk of spread of COVID-19 and acting in tandem by adhering to recommended public health safety measures. The NCDC subsequently, confirmed that COVID-19 cases increased from 267 to 445 between weeks 21 to 24, hospitalisation and fatalities have remained low suggesting these are mostly mild to moderate cases or we are in the lag phase before we see the accompanying increase in severe disease and hospitalisation. Since Nigeria’s first case was detected on February 27, 2020, we have had 256,695 confirmed cases with 3,144 deaths across 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT). Genomic surveillance confirms Omicron and its various offspring (sub lineages) remain the dominant circulating variant of concern associated with the spread of the disease in the country. The recent increase in cases may be in part or whole due to increased testing over the last few weeks, increased circulation of Omicron sub-lineages (BA.4 and BA.5 as seen elsewhere), and an increase in seasonal illness with cold and cough symptoms as well as poor adherence to preventive measures such as the use of masks. Over the last 2 years, Nigeria, just like the rest of the world has battled a pandemic that led to the hospitalisation and deaths of thousands and beyond health, also disrupted livelihoods and economies. Sustain hope in Nigeria, Obi urges Nigerians The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to sustain their hope in Nigeria for a better country, even as the Muslim faithful celebrate Eid el Kabir. In a message made available to the Press, Obi said the Eid el Kabir celebrations reminded Muslims, and indeed Nigerians, of the need to sincerely love one another and pursue lasting peace and unity. He encouraged them to continue to preach peace and unity in the country, as a critical requirement for national growth and development. Obi said the season also afforded them the opportunity to pray, in a special way, for the country which, he said, is passing through very severe challenges even as the nation needs divine intervention to be able to overcome the challenges facing it. Obi urged Nigerians not to give up on the country, but renew their zeal in working towards building a new and more productive nation for all. He maintained that with good leadership, Nigeria will be rescued from the doldrums and placed on the path of growth and development.

Nigerians must stand against terror –Akeredolu, Mimiko Edema Adewale Momoh Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged Muslim faithful to reflect on the essence of Eid- El-Kabir by remembering the less privilege and rededicating themselves to the commands of the Almighty Allah. While congratulating Muslims in the State and the country at large on the celebration of the Islamic festival, Akeredolu in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde “The Eid-El-Kabir is more than just a celebration. It reflects the gains in obedience and trust in the Almighty Allah. It preaches sacrifice that must be made for renewed hope.

“This celebration is another opportunity to express and show the uniqueness of the Islamic faith. As Muslims, we must show to the world that our faith teaches peace, tolerance and charity. We must join our voices to fight the enemies of the people who are daily visiting untold terror on innocent citizens. “We must stand against terror acts and resist these calculated attacks on the people and the country at large. Let us support the government at all levels to defeat these cowards whose only aim is to kill and maim innocent people. “We call on all our mosques to install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras in their premises as well as employ well trained security personnel to man the entry and exit points to their premises.” Also, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko stressed that Nigerians must recommit to work together and pray in Eid el Kabir SUNDAY JULY 10, 2022 SUNDAY TELEGRAPH honesty and love for one another and for the country. In a statement by John Paul Akinduro, his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, Mimiko said it is a trying time for Nigeria as the country faces a plethora of unprecedented security and economic challenges. Similarly, the immediate past Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission, OSOPADEC, Hon. Gbenga Edema, has emphasized the need for Nigerians, regardless of religious beliefs, to be steadfast and devoted to the cause of one, indivisible, and developed country. He said: “We can collectively address our issues as a nation and create a genuinely peaceful and successful Nigeria by recognizing the supremacy of God, exhibiting genuine love and respect for one another, and committing to peaceful coexistence. AbdulRazaq embraces opposition figures Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State set the ground for a peaceful atmosphere with his open exchange of pleasantries with leading opposition figures, which drew applauses and commendation from the creme de la creme and thousands of Muslim worshippers at the praying ground. Shortly after arriving the Eid ground in company of his elder brother and Mutawali of Ilorin Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, the Governor rose from his seat to exchange pleasantries and Eid felicitations with co-worshippers on the same roll, including former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former PDP National Chairman Kawu Baraje; and former Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Alfa Belgore, among others. In a brief interview with reporters shortly before leaving for the palace to pay homage to the Emir, the Governor said he was glad about the peaceful Eid. NNPP to Nigerians: Imbibe virtues of love, sacrifice, tolerance In a statement on behalf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), National Publicity Secretary Dr, Major Agbo, enjoined the Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrifice and tolerance which the occasion signifies. He urged all Nigerians to pray for peace, unity, justice, equity, progress and prosperity of the nation as “we grapple with the task of building a strong, virile, stable and just democratic society.” Sule urges Muslims to preach, show love, understanding, tolerance Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on his own enjoined Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful to preach, show love, understanding, tolerance and good neighbourliness as they celebrate the Eid-el,-Kabir. He equally called on Muslims to live a life of selflessness, brotherhood, sacrifice and adherence to Allah’s command as they celebrate the festival. Ugwuanyi prays for peace, unity, progress Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in his message to the Muslim faithful not only congratulated them, he wished all Nigerians love, joy, peace, and prosperity. Also, he prayed for God’s boundless grace and favour upon all Nigerians; stating that the solemn festival of Eid-el-Kabir, anchored on love and sacrifice, comes with the peace, unity and fulfillment which the country needs to forge ahead. The governor also prayed for God’s protection, unceasing goodness and mercy upon Nigerians in their individual and collective endeavours. Be obedient to instructions, commandments –Malami Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi In a message signed on his behalf, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Dr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), enjoined Muslim faithful to be obedient to the instructions and commandments of the Almighty Allah as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him. He said: “As we mark this auspicious occasion we should reflect on the inherent lessons of patience, sacrifice and total submission to the will of Allah demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim when he was commanded by Allah to slaughter his only Son (Ismail), by rededicating ourselves to greater adherence to the Almighty’s Commandments and showing the true spirit of Islam in all our undertakings. Niger CAN felicitates with Muslim ummahs, calls for prayers In a message signed on behalf of the Chairman, Niger State Chapter, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohana, Media Aide, Daniel Atori said the fear of God, love for one another should dominate our daily affairs in order to achieve the desired progress, peace and unity. While congratulating the State Governor, Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Sani Bello and his cabinet, Bishop Yohanna commended the security agencies for their role in curbing the insecurity challenges. Bishop Yohanna also used the medium to implore all residents of the state to see themselves as one, irrespective of religious and political ideologies, so as to guarantee peaceful coexistence, one united and indivisible people. Sultan to Muslims: Imbibe spirit of forgiveness, sacrifice The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Muslim to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and sacrifices among one another. Abubakar who made the assertion in his Sallah message to Nigerians on Saturday in Sokoto said Muslim should hold on to the lessons of Eidel- Kabir. He said: “We should continue to thank the Almighty Allah for His blessings and gift of life to celebrate this great moment. “The security challenges we are facing in our country has continue to remain a source of concern and worrisome. “As such we should use this period of worship to pray for our leaders, security agencies and the nation to prosper. “Moreover, as leaders we will not get tired of calling on the citizens to continue to pray for our country, therefore we should sustain more prayers for peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria. “Our security agencies should always be appreciated and encourage for the sustained effort and commitment to address our current situation.” Ganduje releases 3, 898 prisoners in 7 years Muhammad Kabir Kano In compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for decongestion of Correctional Centres, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has released a total of 3,898 inmates across Kano centres within a period of seven years. The exercise is conducted through the State Prerogative of Mercy Committee at the intervals of Sallah festivities. He authorises such releases during Sallah celebrations. The 90 inmates who were released today were among the released 3,898, as he disclosed during today’s visit to Gorondutse Correctional Centre, Saturday, Sallah Day. Governor Ganduje assured that he would continue with the good work up to 2023 when his administration ends. Adding that, “This exercise is in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s urge for decongestion of our correctional centres.” Inmates were sighted hailing the governor for his merciful tendencies throughout his administration. Kaduna Church distributes food, cash to Muslims Baba Negedu KADUNA Kaduna based Church, Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Fellowship Ministry, on Saturday distributed food and cash gifts to indigent Muslims across the state. The General Overseer of the Church Pastor Yohanna Buru said the gesture was in commemoration of the Sallah celebrations and to strengthen Christian and Muslims relationship across the state and Nigeria as a whole. Pastor Buru also disclosed that the essence of the Sallah gifts was to also assist indigent Muslims who might not have the means to celebrate Sallah with Joy and Happiness like any other Muslims with food and other items. Among those considered in the distribution of the gifts were street beggars, widows, orphans and some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The church also shared some money for children as gifts (Barka da Sallah) to promote good relationships between Christians and Muslims in the state. Service chiefs hold luncheon with troops in Maiduguri Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri As parts of efforts to boost the morale of troops, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of the Air State, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo (CnS), celebrated Sallah and had luncheon with injured and sick and troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri. At the event which held at the Maimalari Cantonment, Lt General Yahaya said that it was a great pleasure for him to felicitate with all officers, soldiers as well as civilian staff of the Nigerian Army and their families on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Celebration. He said: “I wish to first and foremost, express my sincere gratitude to the Almighty Allah for His mercies, protection and guidance over us while fulfilling our obligations to our dear Nation.” General Yahaya represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army, Major – Gen Andrew Omozoje said: “Indeed, the nation has been faced with myriads of security challenges which have distorted the livelihood of all citizens.

