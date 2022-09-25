Body & Soul

Be comfortable, classy in block-heel shoes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

It is said that wearing a good shoe, takes you to great places.

Block-heel shoes are a throwback from the 70s and till date, they are still the rave.

Ladies, who know their fashion, say the most interesting quality this shoe has is the comfort it gives you. Block-heel shoes with a platform frontal is that kind of high heel footwear ladies can stand in all day with little or no complaint.

It is said that wearing gorgeous stiletto shoes gives you wings, we say wearing block-heel gives you an edge.

Nothing gives you confidence like wearing a comfortable shoe. You feel the world at your feet when you walk.

Though some come in ugly face, Block-heel shoes are beautiful and classy. It’s a must-have for every lady’s wardrobe.

When it is a must to wear heels, make it a block-heel.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Tolu Ijogun proud of brother, Jimmy Odukoya’s latest Hollywood movie feature

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh

It is a proud moment for gospel singer and pastor, Tolu Ijogun as her brother, Jimmy Odukoya who was featured in the highly anticipated Hollywood movie, ‘Woman King’ clip hits the social circle. Ijogun shared the movie clip on her social media handle, recounting how proud she is to watch her brother fulfil his dream. […]
Body & Soul

Once a rebellious son, now a rising music star in Indonesia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nnanna Chukwukadibia Amuchie popularly known as Rasz has come a long way in building his music career in Bali, Indonesia.   Born to Professor Fidelis and Mrs Ifeoma Lois Amuchie, who are both academicians, singing was never a real profession and this perception was a stumbling block for a young boy whose dream is to […]
Body & Soul

I can’t remember last time I had sex –Charlyboy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Charles Oputa represents different things to different people. To many, he is the controversial son of a good man, while to many, he is that voice in the wilderness that inspires young people at every level. Lately, Charlyboy as he is popularly known has formed a strong opinion about the upcoming 2023 elections. He speaks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica