Be comfortable, classy in block-heel shoes

It is said that wearing a good shoe, takes you to great places.

Block-heel shoes are a throwback from the 70s and till date, they are still the rave.

Ladies, who know their fashion, say the most interesting quality this shoe has is the comfort it gives you. Block-heel shoes with a platform frontal is that kind of high heel footwear ladies can stand in all day with little or no complaint.

It is said that wearing gorgeous stiletto shoes gives you wings, we say wearing block-heel gives you an edge.

Nothing gives you confidence like wearing a comfortable shoe. You feel the world at your feet when you walk.

Though some come in ugly face, Block-heel shoes are beautiful and classy. It’s a must-have for every lady’s wardrobe.

When it is a must to wear heels, make it a block-heel.

