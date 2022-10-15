News

Be considerate with your revenue drive, APC tells Soludo

Posted on

The Anambra State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okelo Madukaife, has asked the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to be considerate in his bid to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State. Madukaife, who stated this in a statement on Friday, implored the governor not to chase revenue with the blood of the citizens.

He enjoined Soludo to forward what he called the obnoxious Anambra State burial law to the state house of assembly for repeal. Madukaife’s admonition followed a recent public outcry over N100,000 levy reportedly slammed on mourners in the state by the state government for publishing obituary posters, which the state Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu said is an inherited law. But the APC in the statement condemning the levy said, “Only laws with a human face can take the state through the line of development. “Any other way would be transient, draconian and would breed avoidable conflicts.”

The statement read in part, “The reprehensible way APGA Governments have operated since 2006 has been to make one secret law, without public input, make surprise announcement, quarantine same in the drawers when objections come and begin implementation after cooling off period when people would have relocated attention.

“It happened when unceremoniously, the tenure of Local Government Councillors and Chairmen were abridged from three years to two under Gov. Peter Obi, Yet no election held. “It also happened when the same government suddenly legalised Transition Committees in a cold attempt to overrule the 1999 constitution, which states inter alia : “A system of democratically elected governments is hereby guaranteed. “Another obnoxious law of demolishing properties of persons suspected of kidnapping or buildings housing such is also in place overruling the constitutional right of fair hearing.

“Obiano Government proceeded without any basis in law to appropriate funds directly to town unions without regulation in the wasteful N20m projects.” However, Mr Paul Nwosu, in a statement described the news report on the N100,000 obituary poster levy as a “Mischievous Story.” He said, “The Anambra State Government refutes in its entirety the spurious news report purporting that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has introduced a levy of N100,000 for the display of burial banners and posters across the state. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

 

Our Reporters

