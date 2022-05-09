Be consistent with onslaught against terrorists, bandits in N/west, Buhari tells military

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the military to be consistent in the onslaught against the terrorists and bandits in the North-West region, particularly in Zamfara State.

In a release by his spokes man, Malam Garba Shehu, the President commended the military for the incessant onslaught and for not showing any let up as they continue to achieve positive outcomes based on their current operational trajectory in the Northwest and particularly Zamfara State which has been a hotbed of criminal activity.

Obviously responding to Friday bandits attacks by bandits in Zamfara state where over 50 persons were reportedly killed, the President noted that while there appeared to be relative calm in the state, with situations returning to normal in most parts and the rural communities ready to live their lives normally again,

there had been several breaches, especially in view of the bandits’ attackonDamri, Sabongarin DamriandKalahevillagesin Bakura Local Government Area, and lately, Maradun, where a number of casualties were recorded. “We mustn’t allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished. The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace.

Therefore, the momentum that has been developed must be sustained in order to bring closure to the activi- ties of these murderers,” the President directed. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims as well as the government and people of the state, adding that the combined efforts of the federal and state governments must do all that can be done to bring an immediate end to the horrific killings

