Be decent, stop bullying the judiciary, Ogun APC tells Adebutu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has urged the defeated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, to desist from his persistent bullying of the judiciary and cyber-stalking of the Prince Dapo Abiodun Administration. Reacting to yet another propaganda video in which Adebutu, who lost the March 18, 2023 governorship election to APC’s Dapo Abiodun, was assuring that his petition would succeed at the Election Petition Tribunal, the APC, through its spokesperson, Tunde Oladunjoye, said that having submitted their “wobbly petition, the PDP and its loquacious candidate should allow justice to take its course. “You cannot be a petitioner and judge at the same time. Election petition is not won on the social media,” the APC added. In the statement entitled, “If wishes were horses, losers will win,” the APC remarked that “Adebutu’s persistent bullying of the judiciary, peddling of lies against the government and inciting the citizens, is the worst version of what defective petitioners do to give non-existent hope to gullible followers to keep them in check and securely warehoused.” The statement described Adebutu’s appeal to pity as a devious tactic, saying that the PDP candidate was raising fear where there was none by alleging that some civil servants were being victimized because of their voting preferences. Pointing out that Adebutu’s hallucinations and bloated sense of self-worth is hinged on the supposed power of his pre-packaged N10,000-ATM cards that he felt must give him victory, Oladunjoye wondered how Governor Dapo Abiodun could have punished any voters when voting was done in secret.
