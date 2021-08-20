News

Be decisive dealing with kidnappers, Missionary union tells Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Disturbed by the rising cases of abductions, the Men’s Missionary Union (MMU) of the Nigerian Baptist Convention has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be decisive in dealing with kidnappers and other criminal elements making life unbearable for the citizenry. The missionaries in a communiqué by its President, Dr. Soye Asawo, and issued during its 41st annual congress on Thursday in Abuja, also urged federal and state governments to compensate families whose children have been abducted.

Asawo, who raised concerns over the students of Kaduna Bethel Baptist High School still held in captivity, told the government to take the war to the kidnappers. He added that the abduction of the student had not only brought untold hardship to their parents, but an assault on children was an assault on the future of the nation. He said: “The Federal Government and Kaduna State Government should do everything within their powers to secure the release of the children. “We appeal to perpetrators of this act to without further delay and demands, set these innocent children free so they can reunite with their families and live their normal lives “Government should be decisive in dealing with the issue because over time perpetrators have not been brought to book which is helping to worsen the issue. We want an end to this insecurity and peace restored to all troubled areas in the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGR: NASS to halt aviation agencies’ 25% remittance to FG

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The National Assembly is looking at how it will navigate the pleas from agencies like Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and others to be allowed not to pay the required 25 per cent internally generated revenue (IGR) into Federal Government coffers.   Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Smart Adeyemi, stated that the remittance […]
News

APC used fake news, hate speech to ‘hijack’ power – Anyanwu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The former Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deployed fake news and hate speech to steal the mandate of Nigerians in 2015 and 2019. This was even as he urged Nigerians to resist the party’s plot to hold […]
News

South-East youths reject Army’s Operation Crocodile Smile VI

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth organizations in the South-East geo-political zone has rejected the Nigeria Army’s Operation Crocodile Smile VI by the Nigerian Army in the zone, describing it as “illtimed, ill-advised and calculated to use brute force to administer a peaceful region.” In […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica