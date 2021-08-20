Be decisive dealing with kidnappers, Missionary union tells Buhari

Disturbed by the rising cases of abductions, the Men’s Missionary Union (MMU) of the Nigerian Baptist Convention has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be decisive in dealing with kidnappers and other criminal elements making life unbearable for the citizenry. The missionaries in a communiqué by its President, Dr. Soye Asawo, and issued during its 41st annual congress on Thursday in Abuja, also urged federal and state governments to compensate families whose children have been abducted.

Asawo, who raised concerns over the students of Kaduna Bethel Baptist High School still held in captivity, told the government to take the war to the kidnappers. He added that the abduction of the student had not only brought untold hardship to their parents, but an assault on children was an assault on the future of the nation. He said: “The Federal Government and Kaduna State Government should do everything within their powers to secure the release of the children. “We appeal to perpetrators of this act to without further delay and demands, set these innocent children free so they can reunite with their families and live their normal lives “Government should be decisive in dealing with the issue because over time perpetrators have not been brought to book which is helping to worsen the issue. We want an end to this insecurity and peace restored to all troubled areas in the country.”

