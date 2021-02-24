Politics

Be diligent, dedicated, Oyo REC charges Corps members

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Oyo Stage Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Wednesday called on corps members to always be diligent and dedicated to duty in the course of serving their father land.
Agboke made the call in his office while receiving one of the 110 corps members that recently received national awards – Miss Adetutu Seriki. The award winner who is a Computer Science graduate, served between 2018 and 2019 at the INEC state headquarters in Ibadan as her place of primary assignment.
As part of her community development service, which earned her the national award, Seriki embarked on various projects including reconstruction of a collapsed fence of Ibadan Municipal Government (IMG) Primary School, Alakia Oje- Elewa in Ibadan; digging of a modern deep well in the IMG premises and provision of uniforms and sandals for pupils of the school.
Agboke described winning the award as a sign of dedication, hard work and concentration, stressing that the award she (Seriki) had received was a manifestation of being diligent as a corps member, noting that the award has made her to become an ambassador.

Our Reporters

